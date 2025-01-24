Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Viewers watched last night as Freddie was brutally banished from The Traitors’ roundtable, falling just short of the final.

The shocking scenes aired in last night’s episode (January 23) saw traitor turn on traitor yet again as Charlotte threw her teammate under the bus. After a fiendish plan excellently executed that saw Freddie walk into a trap of murdering a shielded playing on his first night as a Traitor, resulting in his fellow player routing him out at the roundtable.

The 20-year-old student has opened up about his brutal elimination and his heartbreak over the ultimatum he was given from Charlotte to join her as a traitor or be murdered. Speaking on The Traitors: Uncloaked, Freddie said: "It was actually the worst thing, because since the start everyone thought I was a Traitor and I wanted my moment to say I was a Faithful and that 'You've been wrong the whole entire time'."

He said that the moment that Leanne walked through the door after the failed murder the night before left him “panicking”, saying: "It didn't go well at all. I was just panicking straight away, I was completely taken aback and I'm quite naïve.

"I was like 'Oh Charlotte will be nice and we'll be friends' and then I walked in there and I think Jake goes 'Oh, Leanne has a shield and me, Charlotte and Frankie knew’. I just looked at her and thought I can't believe you and then it all capsized from there."

He added: "I kind of knew from that minute on, that okay, just banish me now. I was crumbling, I kind of already thought that it's me [going]."

Charlotte’s betrayal of Freddie has left her as the only remaining Traitor in the final, alongside faithfuls Francesca, Leanne, Jake and Alexander. A huge twist at the end of the episode saw Francesca given the power of the Seer, having chosen to find out Charlotte’s status in the game.

The Traitors final airs at 8.30pm on Friday, January 24 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.