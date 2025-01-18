Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Masked Singer is back on screens bringing the best guessing game on TV back to Saturday nights.

The hit ITV show has returned and is now in full flow. Stars Macy Gray, Kate Garraway and Prue Leith have already been unmasked, some in dramatic circumstances, and more unmaskings are on their way.

Host Joel Dommett has returned with judges Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Maya Jama and Jonathan Ross to provide their best guesses. One of the character’s getting viewers and the panel guessing is Teeth - here’s everything you need to know about Teeth’s identity so far.

Fans think that Teeth could be Alan Carr or James Buckley. | ITV

What have been the clues to Teeth so far on The Masked Singer?

So far, there have been lots of clues that point towards Teeth’s identity. Although, remember there may be red herrings in the mix!

The clues so far are:

Being a “bit of a big mouth”

Teeth is “ every trick in the book to make sure I don't give the game away too quick”

References to how good “gold looks on these teeth”

Trying not to put “my big foot in it”

Teeth has so far sang ‘(Is This The Way To) Amarillo’ by Tony Christie. Is this a clue to the celebrity behind the mask?

Who do the judges think Teeth is on The Masked Singer?

The panel seems split on Teeth’s real identity, with a plethora of names being offered up so far. Mo has guessed that former footballer Jimmy Bullard could be behind the mask, while Davina also took a football punt with former Lioness Alex Scott.

Jonathan thought that Teeth was a clue to the UK’s Chatty Man Alan Carr, while Maya thought it could have been another comedian - Rob Beckett.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fan theories for Teeth in The Masked Singer

Teeth has sent fans throwing out names including Inbetweeners star James Buckley, as well as Loose Women Linda Robson. Other guesses include Rylan Clark, Jenny Eclair and Bradley Walsh.

Another theory one fan had came after spotting from a few colours in Teeth’s VTs that appeared to mimic the Irish tricolour. They said: “WAIT, there's two Irish tricolors in the Teeth VT. IT'S JEDWARD AND THEY'RE GOING TO TAKE TURNS SINGING.”