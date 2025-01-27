Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The TV star was taken to hospital over the weekend and shared pictures on social media.

Isabelle Silbery who stars in Gogglebox Australia, was rushed to hospital over the weekend. The TV star and husband Alex Richards were visiting the luxury island of Fiji recently when they undertook a horse riding trip on the remote Turtle Island.

According to The Mirror Isabelle was thrown from her horse and suffered a serious injury. She was miles from help and ultimately had to be helicoptered to hospital where doctors performed tests that showed the extent of the mum's injuries.

The TV expert took to Instagram and detailed her injury. She wrote: “Turns out being on a remote island is bloody scary when you have a horse riding accident, are in immense pain and don’t know how serious things are!”

She added: “A medical evacuation helicopter was only available during daylight hours so I was carried by local Fijians on a stretcher 2km up a hill in the dark, onto a boat and to my hut. They were all barefoot in the scorching heat, holding my hand and reassuring me I would be okay.

“They had a doctor on call and loaded me up with pain relief to get me through the night, even sitting on the beachfront outside the hut to make sure I didn’t need anything." Images and video clips showed Isabelle strapped to a stretcher and taken into a helicopter - while further images showed her surrounded by people giving her care.”

Isabelle, who is a mother of one and appears on the Aussie version of Gogglebox show alongside her daughter, Ruby, and her mum, Kerry continued: “These people were absolute angels. Not to mention my husband who helped me wee into a glass… the kind of commitment that were not in our vows.

“I was choppered to the mainland for scans confirming I’d fractured my spine. One inch in either direction and my life could’ve looked very different today." The reality star is now recovering from the accident back at her home in Melbourne.”

