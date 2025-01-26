Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Bachelor couple Jimmy Nicholson and Holly Kingston have been showing off their new $2.6m home to their Instagram followers.

The couple, who met on season nine of the dating reality series in 2021, have recently moved into their new Sydney northern beaches house, in Australia, which they moved into just days before welcoming their first child.

Pilot Nicholson, 34, and travel host Kingston, 30, moved into their Avalon Beach property just days before the birth of their son, Lennox James Nicholson, who was born on Monday December 9.

The couple’s new $2.6m (around £2.1m) four-bedroom, three-bathroom house was built in the 1980s and is set within 1323sqm of land that features tiered landscaping and a pond.

Inside the house, there is plan style and double-height ceilings for a light, bright and spacious feel, with three separate reception rooms, plus a play room off the kitchen and, of course, a nursery. Outside, there’s a terrace which overlooks a firepit and gazebo.

The pair first announced their move back in December. “We cannot wait to share this next chapter of our lives with you as a family of three as we move to our dream first house on the northern beaches where we both grew up,” they told their social media followers at the time.

The Bachelor couple Jimmy Nicholson and Holly Kingston have been showing their Instagram followers inside their $2.6 million new home in Sydney, Australia. Photo by Instagram/@hollykingston. | Instagram/@hollykingston

In a post showing off their lounge earlier this week, Kingston described the room as “our little sanctuary”. It features a neutral colour palette, a cream coloured L-shapred sofa with plenty of cushions and a blanket. There’s also a circular light brown wooden table, dark brown floorboards and a large plush rug. Adding to the rustic feel, the walls are exposed brick but have been painted cream to add to the fresh theme.

Many fans commented to give their approval on the look the couple have chosen. One said: “House looks amazing!”. Another said: “This is so beautiful. I need this couch in my life asap.” One more said: “So beautiful such a beautiful time of your lives. Enjoy.” A fourth person said: “Really love your home.”

Another photo, which saws Kingston laying on a bed with Lennox, shows that the couple have adopted the neutral theme throughout their home, as the same brickwork is also in the bedroom and the father-and-son are laying on a bed with a plain, cream coloured duvet.

Kingston has 174,000 Instagram followers, meanwhile Nicholson has 107,000. They have shared all aspects of their relationship with their fans on their pages since hey met, including their 2023 wedding at his parent’s house at Palm Beach to finding out they were expecting and Lennox’s subsequent birth last year.