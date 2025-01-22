Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

BrewDog co-founder James Watt has announced a new reality TV show for entrepreneurs - with the UK’s largest reality show prize in history.

‘House of Unicorns’ has been developed with the BrewDog chief executive in partnership with Whisper Productions and is expected to air later this year, with the winner walking away with £2 million. The show’s website said: “The show will take a group of ambitious companies on a journey to not only scale their businesses but also build brands that evoke emotion, inspire loyalty, and become famous.

“Over six intense weeks, these start-ups will experience a crash course in what it takes to not just grow but become a staple of the UK economy and be on a path to [becoming a] unicorn.”

Founder of BrewDog, James Watt at his home in London | Ed Hill/PA Media Assignments

A ‘unicorn’ is a term given to a start-up company which is valued at $1 billion or more. The name ‘unicorn’ comes from the rarity of the feat, with only 86 of the UK’s 400,000 start-up achieving it.

Watt, who launched BrewDog in 2007 with his school friend Martin Dickie, said of the show: “I’ve always been so disillusioned and frankly fed-up with the tired format of reality TV business shows relying on worn-out tropes and stale stereotypes of entrepreneurs for comedy value, which are well past their sell-by date.”

The Aberdeenshire businessman left his role as CEO at BrewDog in May 2024, although remains majority shareholder and operates under the newly-created title of “captain and co-founder”. His resignation came after criticism toward BrewDog’s practices during his tenure, including the firm being accused of creating a “culture of fear” and “toxic attitudes” towards junior staff.

In 2022, Watt was accused of inappropriate behaviour toward ex-BrewDog employees, with complaints detailed in a BBC Disclosure documentary. Watt and his lawyers denied all allegations, but Ofcom rejected complaints that Watt and BrewDog were unfairly treated by the documentary.

He recently hit the headlines once again after urging people to ditch their work-life balance, saying: “I think the whole concept of work-life balance was invented by people who hate the work that they do. If you love what you do, you don’t need work-life balance, you need work-life integration". He added that the UK was one of the most work-shy nations.