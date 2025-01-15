Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Despite positive beginnings, BrewDog founder James Watt has found himself at the centre of controversies over and over again.

When most of us first heard the name James Watt, it was amid a blitz of positivity. The entrepreneur co-founded controversial brewery BrewDog in 2007, alongside Martin Dickie, and the 24-year-old pair were seen as rising stars of trendsetting business.

The growth of BrewDog saw Watt crowned the Great British Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2014, with BrewDog achieving fame among drinkers with strong craft ales, going under names such as Tactical Nuclear Penguin and Hardcore IPA. Watt, alongside Dickie, was awarded an MBE in the 2016 Queen's Birthday Honours list.

The firm also spearheaded an 'anti-business business model', offering fans the chance to buy shares in the company, earning plaudits from many who backed the 'Equity for Punks' scheme.

But the latest reported social media comments by Watt - in which he claimed the UK is among the "least work-oriented countries in the world" - are just the latest in a long line of controversies he, and the company he ran for 17 years before stepping down as CEO in February 2023, have provoked and endured.

In 2015, the company caught a consumer backlash in response to a crowdsourcing video which some claimed saw BrewDog "mock homeless people, trans women and sex workers". Around 8,000 people signed a petition against the firm and the video, which featured Watt and co-founder Dickie appear dressed as women. Other controversies followed, including anger over the firm's Pink IPA, marketed as 'beer for girls', and claims packaging appealed to under-18s.

But in June 2021, Watt himself was singled out for criticism in an open letter published by BrewDog employees which claimed he oversaw a "culture of fear" at the company, which was "built on a cult of personality". In response, he said the company's focus was "not on contradicting or contesting the details of the letter, but to listen, learn and act".

However, in that same month Watt also became embroiled in another advertising controversy, after BrewDog claimed it had issued 50 solid gold beer cans worth £15,000 inside random cases of beer. However, finders of the cans who had them independently valued discovered they were in fact not 'solid gold' and were gold-plated brass, and worth around £500. Watt contacted the winners himself and ended up forking out around £470,000 to buy 40 of the cans back at the promised value, according to reports.

A year later, BrewDog had its B Corp status - which guarantees a company runs with 'high standards of social and environmental performance' - revoked. Then, in 2022, employment issues surfaced again when the BBC aired an episode of investigative series Disclosure, which focussed on the experiences of BrewDog employees. Female workers in the US singled out Watt, saying they felt "uncomfortable" and "powerless" around him. BrewDog complained to media watchdog Ofcom, claiming the programme was a "hatchet job", but the claim was dismissed.

Although he stood down as CEO in 2023, Watt retained an ownership stake and a role on the BrewDog board, and has continued to be a public voice for the company, with the title of 'captain and co-founder'. But the negative stories have continued.

In January last year (2024), BrewDog once again hit the headlines when the firm confirmed it would no longer pay employees the 'real living wage' from April that year. And in March 2024, staff at the firm's flagship venue, in London's Waterloo, signed an open letter claiming their working conditions were "horrific" and that they endured being "shouted at during every shift" and "had to endure racism, sexism and ableism".

The company denied the claims, saying they were "either completely false or grossly exaggerated". Now, the outspoken former CEO - who is engaged to actor and businesswoman Georgia Toffolo, who shot to fame on TV show Made in Chelsea and appeared on the I'm a Celebrity... reality show - has garnered another round of attention after posting controversial views in a now-deleted Instagram post.

"I think the whole concept of work-life balance was invented by people who hate the work that they do," he said. "If you love what you do, you don’t need work-life balance, you need work-life integration."

After deleting the post, Watt later reposted it, alongside a detailed caption listing "important context". In the post, he said: "This is just my perspective. Everyone has their own take on work-life balance versus work-life integration. I'm sharing what's worked for me and most of the entrepreneurs I know."

He added: "Look, I get it. Not everyone agrees with this philosophy. That's fine. We're all wired differently, and I respect that, but this is what works for me."