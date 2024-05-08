Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Controversy-marred BrewDog co-founder James Watt has stepped from the top of the business after 17 years in the role at the brewery and pub brand.

The Scottish businessman will hand over the reigns of the company to the chief operating officer James Arrow. However, he will remain within the group as a non-executive director on the board and will continue to advise on strategy.

It comes after Mr Watt told the BrewDog board in 2023 that he was planning to step back from the business in order to focus on other projects and interests. He will also retain his 21% shareholding stake within the company.

In a statement shared on Linkedin, he said: “After 17 fantastic years as chief executive, I have decided to transition into a new role in the business, one of ‘captain and co-Founder’ – and James Arrow will pick up the reins as chief executive as our business pushes forward into our next phase of growth. In my new role I will remain as a board member, a director and I will also be part time strategic adviser to the business and our to leadership team.”

BrewDog chairman Allan Leighton said: “James Watt, alongside Martin Dickie, created this great business from a garage in Fraserburgh. Few have accomplished what he has.

“From very humble beginnings under his leadership, BrewDog has grown to become the world’s leading craft brewer, employing 2,530 people across its head office, four breweries and over 120 bars. I am especially pleased he will continue to offer his insight, creative genius and energy to the board.”

Mr Watt found himself at the centre of controversy over the past few years while at the helm of BrewDog. In 2021, former workers penned an open letter to the boss in which they accused him of cultivating a “culture of fear” within the company, including ”toxic attitudes” towards junior staff. Mr Watt apologised to staff at the time and had put emphasis on changes made within the business since the publication of the letter.

In January 2024, BrewDog and Mr Watt faced backlash after announcing that the company would no longer hire new staff on the “real” living wage rate, instead paying new hires the lower, legal minimum wage.