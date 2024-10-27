Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brewdog founder James Watt proposed to Georgia Toffolo while they were on holiday in Greece for her 30th birthday.

Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo has taken to her Instagram to reveal that she is engaged to Brewdog founder James Watt. She said: “James asked me to marry him.

It really was the best moment of my life so far. I never knew I could feel happiness like this. The easiest, quickest yes to being your wife. @brewdogjames

“Our love story is my favourite. How we managed to find each other out of billions of people out there will always be my greatest blessing.

“I love you forever and the magical life we’re building.”

James Watt also shared the news on his Instagram and said: “She said yes! 💍

“With an abundance of smiles, happiness, love & family @georgiatoffolo & I got engaged on Friday in Greece ❤️

“Georgia - I am so grateful that we managed to find each other and even more grateful to be building our lives together.

Georgia Toffolo’s mum Nicky said: “Welcome to the family James thank you for being so thoughtful, kind and generous and making my little girl so very happy . Thrilled to bits for you two special people xx”

Georgia and James’s happy news comes after the couple experienced heartache earlier this year after James’s father Jim passed away, only six weeks after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

James Watt said: “Early this morning, I lost my absolute hero and my forever rock as we said goodbye to my dad.

“My dad was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer only 6 weeks ago and it was heartbreaking to see his decline so quickly. Only 8 weeks ago he was still catching lobsters on his boat The Serene BF 453.

“My dad meant the world to me, and we were incredibly close. After I started BrewDog, I could not afford to pay myself a wage for the first 4 years, so I moved into my dad’s spare room and lived there until I was 29 years old. I also spent 7 years working side by side with my dad on North Atlantic trawler.

“I lost one of my closest friends Dan Bolton to pancreatic cancer only in January and we lost my grandfather who was also a lobster fisherman last June. 12 months ago, I could not have imagined my life without one of them, let alone what it would be like to lose 3 of them in such tragically quick succession. I miss them all greatly.”

James also said that “You were always unconditionally there for me from the minute I was born and you being my father has been by far the greatest privilege and honour of my life so far. “Dad, I love you.”

Georgia Toffolo also said: “Made me cry. I’m so glad you met James when you did. It’s almost like it was fated. He may have dealt with all this very differently if you and Mont dog weren’t around xxxx there will be sun through the cloud soon xx Rest easy fellow seafarer.”

Georgia Toffolo and James Watt started dating in 2023 after reportedly being set up by a mutual friend.