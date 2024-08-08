Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

James Watt revealed that his father was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer only six weeks before he passed away and both he and girlfriend Georgia Toffolo have taken to Instagram to share their thoughts on his death.

James Watt said: “Early this morning, I lost my absolute hero and my forever rock as we said goodbye to my dad.

“My dad was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer only 6 weeks ago and it was heartbreaking to see his decline so quickly. Only 8 weeks ago he was still catching lobsters on his boat The Serene BF 453.

“My dad meant the world to me, and we were incredibly close. After I started BrewDog, I could not afford to pay myself a wage for the first 4 years, so I moved into my dad’s spare room and lived there until I was 29 years old. I also spent 7 years working side by side with my dad on North Atlantic trawler.

Georgia Toffolo and BrewDog boyfriend James Watt are devastated over the sudden death of his father | Getty Images

“I lost one of my closest friends Dan Bolton to pancreatic cancer only in January and we lost my grandfather who was also a lobster fisherman last June. 12 months ago, I could not have imagined my life without one of them, let alone what it would be like to lose 3 of them in such tragically quick succession. I miss them all greatly.

James goes on to say “You were always unconditionally there for me from the minute I was born and you being my father has been by far the greatest privilege and honour of my life so far.

“Dad, I love you.”

James’s girlfriend Georgia Toffolo responded by writing: “xxxxxx we’re going to miss him so much.” She also took to her own Instagram and said: “When someone dies there’s no handbook telling you what to do next. We are just muddling through waiting for the dark heavy clouds to clear and let sunshine back in again.”

Georgia Toffolo has been inundated with condolences, including one fan who said: “Made me cry. I’m so glad you met James when you did. It’s almost like it was fated. He may have dealt with all this very differently if you and Mont dog weren;t around xxxx there will be sun through the cloud soon xx Rest easy fellow seafarer.”

When James Watt announced that his father Jim had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, he revealed that “Up until three weeks ago he was working full time on his lobster fishing boat, hauling 300 lobster pots every single day.”