I’m A Celebrity star Reggie Sorensen has spoken about her degenerative eye disease which will eventually cause her to go fully blind.

During a one-on-one chat with Bachelor star Matty Johnson while they are both in the jungle for the reality show, Sorensen opened up about already being registered legally blind and shared her fears for the future.

The 50-year-old mum-of-two has previously revealed she is now legally blind after developing a rare degenerative eye disease. She has also previously spoken to Johnson during their time on I’m a Celeb about being conned out of $40,000 by a man pretending to be a TV producer shortly after her second Big Brother win.

In the most recent chat, she spoke out about her health issue. “I posted a video (on social media) of me dancing and (it was), ‘how can she be dancing, I thought she was blind,” she said.

“People need to be educated that blindness is a spectrum. Not everybody has to have big black glasses and sit at home and not do anything.”

Johnson asked how Sorensen is coping with her declining vision: “With your eyesight, are you really scared?” he asked.

“I reckon I will probably change when it is all totally gone, I won’t be able to do as much as what I do now,” she said. “Seeing the kids, I’ll miss the kids. I never know if it is my last day of when I will see again.”

She went on: “That day is going to come, and that is why I am so blessed to be here, to enjoy and see all of this stuff and chuck it in the memory bank, to make the most of it.”

Later, while speaking to producers about their conversation, Sorensen broke down in tears about “getting knocked down” by her blindness. “I try to keep going all the time but sometimes you get knocked down,” she said.

The Australian version of I’m a Celeb is airing now on Channel 10 and 10 Play! New episodes are broadcast at 7.30pm (Aus time) nightly. While the UK version of the show is filmed in Australia, the Aussie version is set in Kruger National Park, South Africa, which has a similar time difference to the UK.