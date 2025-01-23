Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 90 Day Fiancé star has announced that it was discovered that she had a brain tumour days before she started filming the dating reality show and met her partner for the first time.

Veah Netherton, star of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, hid her health condition while the show was being filmed - but she has now revealed the truth.

Netherton, from Florida, had been dating Sunny Mahdi, from South Africa, for a year before going to meet him for the first time on the TV show, which shows American single travel thousands of miles around the world to meet their online loves for the first time.

Fans began to ask questions when Netherton, aged 27, did not attend the season 7 tell-all show, which was broadcast earlier this month, in person. Instead, she attended virtually said this was due to health issues.

The day after the show broadcast, she announced her battle with a brain tumour. Taking to her Instagram, she shared a lengthy statement with her 18,000 followers. “I have gotten a lot of questions this whole season about my health & what is going on. I have been so hesitant to answer because I haven’t been well,” she said. “And loosing my health pretty much over night has been very traumatic.”

90 Day Fiancé reality star Veah Netherton has announced she has been diagnosed with a brain tumour. Photo by Instagram/@veah90day. | Instagram/@veah90day

She went on: “So to fully understand we have to go back to before filming. So before SA (South Africa), I was diagnosed with a brain tumour that was severely affecting my life.” She explained that she had ‘processed’ the news, but that she was suffering with a lot of symptoms.

“I started to experience a lot of shortness of breath mostly in the mornings and while working out. . . . All of a sudden, I could no longer swallow anything including my own spit, I was spitting up blood, and within a few days, I could no longer walk. The list of symptoms go on, but all this led to several ER visits and a few hospitalisations,” she said.

She also shared that she had seen “specialist after specialist”, who would try to treat her, but then she “would go back to being bed ridden for days or months.” She added: “I haven’t been able to eat any food for about 6 months. No doctor/specialist seem to know how to help me or my situation.”

She explained that she had been relying “the power of prayer”. In a follow-up post, she clarified that she has been under the care of a doctor since finding out about her tumour and is continuing to seek medical attention.

Netherton and Mahdi got engaged during an episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days after she traveled to South Africa to meet him for the first time. The episode aired on December 29. The couple initially decided to keep the news a secret from Mahdi’s dad - but when he did decide to tell him he was met with disapproval.

Viewers also saw Mahdi ask Netherton to convert to his Islam and remove her tattoos, but she refused.

During the Season 7 Tell-All, the couple opened up about their relationship and revealed that they split briefly following their engagement. Fans are speculating that the pair have broken up again as they have not posted about each other on their respective Instagram pages for a number of days. However, posts about the show are still pinned to the top of each of their profiles.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 7 is now available to stream on Hulu.