A reality TV star has apologised to his ex-girlfriend for making a sex tape during their relationship without her consent.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josko Luketin admitted to what he done during the an episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Tell All reunion as he and ex Vanja Grbic spoke about where their relationship went wrong.

Luketin, who appeared on the third Tell All episode virtually from Croatia when it aired on Sunday (January 26) first began disrespecting Grbic when he questioned parenting choices and mocked her sexual preferences. Grbic hit back at his claims at chose to reveal to the rest of the cast what her ex had done.

“Without my consent, without my knowledge, [he] violated my privacy, my body,” Grbic told the group, who emphatically supported her as she began to cry. At the time the video was recorded, Grbic alleged that Luketin did not see that his actions were wrong and problematic. In fact, “he was proud of himself for doing it,” she said.

Luketin admitted to filming the intimate interaction between the pair, but he claimed that he spoke with Grbic about doing so before hitting the record button - prompting the two to argue.

Eventually, Luketin admitted that Grbic never gave him explicit permission to film their private moment. “In my head, I developed a story about the consent, but it wasn’t there,” he then confessed to the group.

90 Day Fiancé star Josko Luketin (left) has apologised to ex Vanja Grbic (right) after making sex tape without her permission during their relationship. Photos by Facebook/Instagram. | Facebook/Instagram

Luketin then said he apologised to Vanja “multiple times” after she found out about the video. He defended his choice, however, claiming that he “did it to spice things up” in their sex life.

Encouraged by the show’s host, Shawn Robinson, Luketin apologised to Grbic in front of the group. “I’m terribly sorry,” he said, adding that the sex tape incident “kept [him] awake a lot of days”. “It's not something that I'm proud of . . . It was something that I should not have done,” he admitted.

He continued “I violated your privacy, I violated your trust and I’m deeply sorry. I could not find words to describe how sorry I am because of that.”

Throughout the season, Grbic spoke about the trust issues she has in relationships and explained that this was why she’d made the conscious decision to be selective about who she is intimate with. She gained trust in Luketin, however, during a whirlwind romance - but things soon went sour.

Grbic, who lives in the United Stares, welcomed Luketin, who lives in Croatia, in to her home during 90 Day Fiancé, with the cameras capturing their excitement during their first meeting. All seemed to be going well, and they began discussing their future together within days.

But, when Luketin returned to Croatia, she claims he stopped calling her as often and then, when she raised it with him as an issue, he accused her of being “needy” and ended their romance.

During the Tell All reunion show, she said: “It's heartbreaking because I give my all in a relationship and then the other person doesn't want to pursue things with me anymore. And it's very disappointing to know that I keep giving and giving and I get this in return.”

Luketin said that he felt the only mistake he made in his relationship with Grbic was “making the video” without her permission. “I had really good intentions with her,” he said. “It didn't work out but I'm glad we tried. She's gorgeous, she's amazing and I wish for her to meet someone that will respect her and love her more than me.”

Grbic continued to cry as she spoke about her decision to sleep with Luketin, only for their union to come to an end. “Being intimate with somebody for me is a big deal,” she said through tears. “The fact that he got that for me, I don’t want to say I want to take it back, but I wish I didn’t.”