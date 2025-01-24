Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Love Is Blind’s Tyler Francis has had his say on his break-up with wife Ashley Adionser after she made the announcement that they have ended their marriage and are getting a divorce.

Adionser announced on Wednesday (January 22) that she and Tyler had "made the difficult decision" to split up after a little more than a year of marriage. The TV wife told People that it was “impossible” for her to continue her marriage to Tyler because their “paths are no longer alligned”.

The full statement from her reads: "After much reflection, I want to share that Tyler and I have been separated for several weeks and have now made the difficult decision to end our marriage. While I had hoped for mutual understanding and transparency in our relationship, it has become clear that our paths are no longer aligned, making it impossible for me to continue in this marriage.

"This was not a decision I made lightly, but one I know is necessary for my own growth and peace. While this chapter is ending, I will always hold respect for the time and love we shared.” It concluded: “I kindly ask for privacy during this deeply personal time as I focus on healing and building a new future. Thank you for your understanding and support."

Franis remained silent at the time, but he has now broken his silence. He posted his own statement about the separation on Thursday (January 23), saying he takes “full accountability” for the end of the relationship.

"As many of you may have seen, Ashley has shared the news of our decision to end our marriage. This has been an incredibly difficult and emotional process for both of us, and it is one we have approached with great care and respect for one another,” he began. "While our journey together began with so much hope and love, we came to realize that there were challenges we could not overcome. I take full accountability for my role in the difficulties we faced, and I respect Ashley's decision to move forward in a way that prioritises her peace and happiness."

Love Is Blind star Tyler Francis has spoken out about the end of his marriage after his now ex-wife Ashley Adionser announced they have broken up and are going to divorce. Photo by Instagram/@tylerlfrancis. | Instagram/@tylerlfrancis.

He went on to praise his estranged wife: “Ashley is an incredible woman, and I have nothing but admiration and gratitude for the love and support she has given me.” He concluded his statement to say: “I ask for kindness and understanding as we both move forward separately, focusing on our healing and growth. Thank you to everyone who has been part of our journey.”

Viewers watched Adionser and Francis fall in love in the Love Is Blind pods on season 7 of the show, which aired on Netflix in October 2024. The pair formed a strong bond from day one and got engaged, but their relationship looked uncertain when Tyler told his wife-to-be that he was a sperm donor and had three biological children.

Adionser was upset and disappointed that her then fiancé had not shared the news while they were in the pods, but after taking some time to think about the situation she decided to continue with their engagement. They then became one of only two couples to tie the knot during their wedding ceremony at the end of the season.

At the time that LIB was being filmed, Francis told Adionser that he had no relationship with his children and he didn’t even know what they looked like. As the show was airing, however, it was said on social media that he hadn’t been quite truthful with her.

Photos of him spending Christmas morning with his children, all wearing matching pajamas, circulated online. There were also allegationsreported that he owed money in child support and had abandoned his children to be on the show.

At the season 7 reunion, which aired on Netflix on October 30 and was recorded on October 14, Francis said that he did "help a friend and her wife start a family," but then also "voluntarily" stepped in to help care for the children after his friend's wife left her.

He also admitted he knowingly lied on camera about not knowing what his children looked like he and his then wife they were recording the show, but said this was in an effort to protect them and their privacy. He also insisted he had told Adionser the truth in private, away from the cameras.

"There's pictures of me around," he acknowledged. "I played a part that became very shaky with a friend. There's no rule books to this . . . but I do want to let people know Ashley knows all this. This is news to the world, this has never been news to us."

Adionser showed full support for her then husband and hit back at people who thought she was completely unaware of the situation. She told hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey: "For people to imply that 'she was blindsided,' 'she didn't know,' is insulting to my intelligence.”

She also said that the pair spoke about Francis’ children on camera in "some capacity" so that there wasn't a "disconnect" with their loved ones, but "there were things he was comfortable sharing and things he wasn't."

She added: "With him growing up in a single-parent household. . . it was very hard for him to remove himself [from this situation] and not be involved when this is now a single mum. I know he is a good person who went in a little too deep and didn't know what to do next."

Francis did not address the allegations that he owed money in child support and abandoned his children to be on the show at the reunion, as it was filmed before those claims were reported online, but he later spoke out about them on the Dear Future Wifey podcast in November.

On the episode, Tyler claimed he "wasn't active" in his children's lives due to his rocky relationship with the children's mother, who he has never identified, and also slammed the allegations he was an absent father because he said he was never supposed to be an active one. “I want them to have their family and leave me alone,” he said, adding that he simply felt like a "glorified babysitter that [the mother of his children] need money from."

* Love Is Blind US seasons 1 to 7 are available to stream on Netflix now. Season 8 will premiere on Friday February 14.