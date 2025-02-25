According to reports, Bollywood actor Govinda and wife Sunita Ahuja could be ending their marriage after nearly four decades.

Reports are suggesting actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have separated due to irreconcilable differences. However The Times of India reported that “However, when contacted Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, stated, ‘There have been issues between the couple due to certain statements made by some family members. There is nothing more to it. Govinda is currently in the process of starting a new film, and artists have been visiting our office for discussions. We are trying to resolve the situation.”

Despite this comment by Govinda’s manager, fans of the Bollywood actor have still taken to social media to express their upset at the couple’s alleged split. One X user wrote: “Are Govinda and Sunita getting divorced?? Please, somebody..,” whilst another fan took to Facebook and simply wrote: “OMG.”

Who is Govinda?

Bollywood actor Govinda has 7.3 million followers on Facebook He is a former politician and since he made his acting debut in 1986, he has appeared in 120 films. According to IMDb,”He is one of the most successful actors and is definitely the best dancer in Bollywood. His hardworking mentality and consistent performance made him a top class actor in Bollywood. He is known to be one of the most down to earth and kind hearted actors. He has acted with all Bollywood greats which include Amitabh Bachchan, Dilip Kumar, Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit.”

What has Sunita Ahuja said?

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Sunita Ahuja revealed that she had been living separately from her husband and said: “We have two houses, we have a bungalow opposite our apartment. I have my temple and my kids in the flat. We live in the flat whereas he gets late after his meetings. He loves talking so he’ll gather 10 people and sit chatting with them. Whereas me, my son and my daughter live together, but we hardly talk because I feel if you end up wasting your energy by talking too much."