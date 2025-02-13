Actor Greg Germann is best known for appearing in the TV show Ally McBeal.

Greg Germann played the character of Richard Fish on Ally McBeal and has also appeared in shows such as Grey’s Anatomy and Ned & Stacey. TMZ has reported that “According to legal docs obtained by TMZ, the actor filed for divorce from his wife Martha Champlin Tuesday, citing their date of separation as March 3, 2024.”

The couple are splitting due to ‘irreconcilable differences’ and married in 2013, they do not have children together. He was previously married to Christine Mourad and they share a son together, Asa Germann, who is a 27-year-old actor.

Ally McBeal star Greg Germann files for divorce after 12 years of marriage. Photo: AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

In July 2023, he was joined by his son supporting the Writers Guild of America strike and took to Instagram to share a photograph of the pair and wrote: “Walking the picket line with my son — Never prouder to be a dad, an actor, and the member of a strong and resolute union! SOLIDARITY!!!”

In 1998, Greg Germann was interviewed by Entertainment Weekly and described the pain of being funny. The actor said: “When I was a kid I’d write notes to girls that said, ‘Do you like me: More than a friend, less than a friend, as a friend, check one.” Greg Germann went on to say that ”Invariably I would get ‘As a friend,’ which is heartbreaking enough. Then underneath they would write ‘But you’re funny.’ I loathed it. I felt like, God, I want to be something besides funny.”

Greg Germann played the part of Tom Koracick in Grey's Anatomy, Hades in Season Five of Once Upon a Time and Eric "Rico" Morrow on the sitcom Ned & Stacey. He has 232K followers on Instagram, his son Asa Germann is best known for playing Sam Riordan in the TV series Gen V, a spin-off of the Amazon Prime Video series The Boys.