The death of comedian Gold Dagal was confirmed by a nonprofit organisation, Project Jade.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Project Jade, a nonprofit organisation, praised comedian Gold Dagal for standing up “against human rights violations and indoctrination" and wrote: “To many, Gold was a comic with crude humor. But to us, he's one of the few people who stood up against human rights violations and indoctrination.”

Rolling Stones Philippines reported that “ On March 15, during his stand-up comedy performance at Mayari Restaurant in Pampanga, comedian Gold Dagal was approached by an unidentified assailant from the audience and shot multiple times. Although the comedian was rushed to Angeles University Foundation Medical Center, he passed away nine hours later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His mother Jocelyn Cruz told the Manila Bulletin that “Someone shot my only son in the face which caused his death nine hours later. Doctors tried to revive him each time he would have cardiac arrest, which happened more than 10 times. My son is gone.”

Comedian Gold Dagal has been shot dead. Photo: Gold Dagal/Facebook | Gold Dagal/Facebook

Fellow comedian Bolo Siuson Pascaual took to Facebook and wrote:”Months ago, I sat in the audience as Gold Dagal delivered one of his last sets, there to support my former debate student turned comedian, Josh Bans. I didn’t know then that I’d be looking back on that night with the weight of knowing what was to come.

“Comedy has always had a place in challenging power. The best comedians don’t just make us laugh; they force us to confront the contradictions of our world and question the unchecked authority of institutions that claim moral high ground while wielding immense influence. Gold did exactly that, and now he’s gone.

“Justice for Gold Dagal isn’t just about one man. It is about protecting the right to criticise, to speak, and to provoke, even when it offends. Especially when it offends. Some truths only come to light when we are forced to face them, whether we like it or not.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to reports, comedian Gold Dagal had been receiving death threats before he was shot dead. Former comedian Paul Fox took to Facebook and wrote: “I’m still in shock over what happened to Gold Dagal. A comedian being gunned down at his own show for telling a joke is beyond tragic. It’s horrific. Gold just wanted to make people laugh.

“From the moment I met him, he went out of his way to help me. In my short time in comedy, I’ve never met anyone more genuine.”

"His honesty and feedback inspired me to carve my own path. I wanted to post a photo from the show we did together, but when I checked, he wasn’t in it – he’d stepped outside for a smoke during the group picture. That was Gold. He always did things his own way.

“ Rest in peace, my friend. You’ll be deeply missed.”