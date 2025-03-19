The marital home of Paddy McGuinness and ex-wife Christine McGuinness has gone up for sale - after they previously said they would remain under the same roof for the sake of their children.

Comedian and TV presenter Paddy McGuinness has put his Macclesfield mansion up for sale after rumours his ex-wife Christine McGuinness was no longer happy living with him in their former marital home.

Paddy, 51, and Christine, 36, still share the seven-bedroom detached property, despite separating in 2022 after 11 years of marriage. The pair were said to have remained under the same roof for the sake of their children 11-year-old twins Leo and Penelope, and eight-year-old Felicity.

However, they have now had a “change of heart”, according to a source. Speaking to the MailOnline, they said: "Paddy and Christine were content with living together in the house for the sake of their children. They were getting on fine and didn't feel the need to disrupt their kids' lives.

However, things seem to have moved on since then. The source added: "They felt it was best for a new start, for all concerned, which triggered Paddy's decision to sell up."

Paddy is set to make a tidy profit on the property, if he gets anything close to the asking price for it having paid £2.1 million for the sprawling Cheshire pad in 2020 and has now put it on the market for a whopping £6.5m.

Paddy McGuinness has put his Macclesfield mansion up for sale | Rightmove / Jackson-Stops, Alderley Edge

It is understood since the McGuinness’ arrival at the property they have carried out renovations and it is now described in its listing on Rightmove as a house that is “all about the family - but in an opulent way”.

With immaculate presentation, the sizeable abode boasts a large entrance hall, seven bedrooms - six with en suites, a “substantial kitchen and dining room”, lower ground floor accommodation, a commercial style gym and a double garage with a one bedroom annexe.

As might be expected in the home of a celebrity, security was also tight and the home on a private road comes complete with monitored CCTV and security gated driveway.

While it might seem natural that a separated couple might decide to actually live separately, it does seem like the decision to sell-up has been something of a snap decision after Paddy recently insisted the former couple’s family living arrangement "doesn't feel tricky".

Speaking about their living agreement, he told Daily Mail's Weekend Magazine: "Yeah, still the same. It doesn't feel tricky. I think it would if you lived in a toxic household - God forbid.

“If I'm at home with the kids it's great. If I'm working and Christine is at home with the kids, that's great. If we are there together, that's fine. As long as my children are happy, that's all that matters to me."

Paddy and Christine McGuinness' home is described as a house that is “all about the family - but in an opulent way” | Rightmove / Jackson-Stops, Alderley Edge

Christine also previously admitted she was "absolutely petrified" at the thought of living on her own. In 2024, she said on Kate Thornton's 'White Wine Question Time' podcast: "I am absolutely petrified of the thought of living on my own one day with the children.

"I want to get to the point where I'm excited about it and I'm not there yet. For now, it works because we're not having to change the children's routine. So Patrick [Paddy] goes to work, then I go to work. And then I go to work and Patrick stays at home.

"It does worry me when we do go in separate houses, how are we going to cope with that? How are they [children] going to be staying at daddy's [house] then at mummy's [house]? That's why we are not sure what is the best way to do that. But whilst we are OK, we'll stay here and then eventually figure it out."