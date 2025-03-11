Primetime property programme Location, Location, Location with Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer looking for applicants for 25th anniversary series.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Location, Location, Location’ is once again looking for house hunters in search of their dream pad. The primetime property programme, hosted by experts Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer, are now casting for the 25th anniversary series of the Channel 4 show.

The reality TV show which first aired on May 17, 2000 follows Allsopp and Spencer as they try to find the perfect home for a different set of buyers each week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No matter where you are in the country, there's no better duo when it comes to finding and securing your perfect place. If you're a chain free buyer and want the chance to have them in your corner, this is your chance.

The programme is produced by IWC Media, formed in 2004, which makes a range of hit TV programmes out of its Glasgow and London offices. Driven by a passion for great ideas, vivid storytelling, along with Location, Location, Location, their shows also include Scotland’s Home of the Year, The Big Scottish Book Club, Britain’s Most Historic Towns.

Location Location Location hosts Phil Spencer and Kirstie Allsopp | Channel 4

The show has at times received criticism for a perceived focus on properties of significantly higher value than the UK average. One episode, that aired in 2019 featuring homes for sale in and around Swindon and Newbury, attracted particular ire from viewers who took to social media to air accusations the show was ‘out of touch’.

The episode showed expectant parents Alistair and Candice who had a budget of £500,000 after a three-bedroom house in Wiltshire and young couple James and Hayley who had £750,000 to splash out on a three/four bedroom home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another episode the same year focussed on vets Sam and Andy, house hunting in the West Midlands. With a budget of £800,000 for a five-bedroom house, viewers felt the couple were being overly picky, turning down one option as it didn't have enough room for a playpen.

How to apply for Location, Location, Location with Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer

Kirstie and Phil are looking for buyers that could benefit from their years of expert help and guidance. They need house hunters who are chain-free and struggling to find that perfect property.

Applicants need to fill in an online application form giving as much detail as possible, if possible including photos and a video explaining why you need the property expert’s help.

As part of Channel 4's ongoing commitment to achieving greater inclusivity on screen, they strongly encourage candidates of all backgrounds and identities to apply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applications will be received by a member of IWC Media who will contact applicants directly if they wish to take your enquiry any further. Due to the volume of applications received, they can’t reply to everyone but applicants will get an autoreply upon submitting the form.