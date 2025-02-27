If your home suffers with condensation on the windows, damp patches or even mould, Kirstie Allsopp has some simple advice to help you tackle the problem - and it’s completely free to do.

Kirstie Allsopp seems to be waging a one-woman war on damp homes and has shared one simple tip which fans are raving about. And the best bit? It takes just minutes to do and costs absolutely nothing.

For many people, the battle against damp, and potentially mould too, is never ending. The issue often reaches feverpitch over the winter months due to reduced ventilation and many people, me included, drying clothes indoors.

Whether you have an old house or a new build, a one bedroom flat or a sprawling estate, reducing humidity in homes is a pretty much universal issue. Because of that, there’s loads of advice on how to tackle the problem - unfortunately that advice is usually impractical, expensive, or both.

Many damp experts will tell you never to dry your laundry indoors - but for those who don’t have the space for a tumble dryer, or the budget to buy and run one, what option do they have? Dehumidifiers also don’t come cheap and remembering to run them, and switch it from room to room, is something many simply don’t have the time or headspace to faff with. And don’t get me started on insulation.

So, it’s hard to believe someone might have a solution that is both quick to carry out and is completely free to do. However, if responses posted following Kirstie’s advice are anything to go by, she might actually have something with this one.

Back in January, the Location, Location, Location host took to X (formally Twitter) to share a video created by consumer magazine, Which? titled: “The quick and easy hack to tackle damp and mould that Germans swear by.” Known as Stoßlüften - or ‘shock ventilation’ in English, the method requires you to throw your windows wide, even in winter.

The video advises: “Wrap up warm, run round the house and open all your windows wide for five minutes twice a day. Yes, even in the freezing cold. The warm, damp air in your home will quickly get replaced by cold, dry air.

“When you’re sealed back up again, the temperature should quickly get back to comfortable, but now the moisture in the air is banished and won’t be condensing in damp patches on your walls and windows.”

Many people have since replied confirming this simple method does indeed work. Someone calling themselves Murph, said: “My asthma became significantly worse due to a small amount of mould in my bedroom last year. I always open the window each morning now, all year round, and the situation is dramatically better.”

X user ‘fatreg’ agreed saying: “Understood this years ago, always two windows open to allow air to pass through, no mould/damp. It’s like magic!” Izzy had instant success saying: “Have condensation issues on the inside of my window in winter - has led to light mould in my windowsill, but mostly just a puddle. Did this ONCE yesterday, no condensation this morning, no puddle. No change in the weather. My test says it at least does something. Thanks!”

Whether the advice works for you or not, well, that remains to be seen, but unlike most damp hacks, this one costs you nothing to try, and it could be just the solution you are looking for. I’m off now to fling open some windows!