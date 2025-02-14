This is the secret weapon used in the Royal Household to keep tiles gleaming - and it costs just 89p...

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ever wondered how the Royal Household keeps its pristine palace tiles gleaming without a single streak in sight? It turns out, their secret weapon isn’t a high-end luxury cleaner but an everyday item that costs just 89p—and it’s something you likely already have in your kitchen.

From Buckingham Palace to grand stately homes, expert cleaners rely on this simple yet powerful hack to maintain a flawless finish on even the most delicate surfaces. And according to Hyperion Tiles, specialists in premium kitchen and bathroom designs, the key to keeping tiles spotless isn’t just about expensive products—it’s about using the right technique with the right materials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, what is this budget-friendly miracle solution, and how can you use it to achieve the same royal-level shine in your home?

White Vinegar and why it’s brilliant for cleaning | Canva

White Vinegar - why it’s brilliant for cleaning

Experts at Hyperion Tiles, specialists in premium bathroom and kitchen surfaces, explain that tiles—whether ceramic, porcelain, or natural stone—can quickly accumulate soap scum, hard water stains, and grime. Using the wrong cleaning products, especially those with harsh chemicals, can lead to discolouration or damage over time. White vinegar, however, offers a gentle yet powerful solution because:

It dissolves mineral deposits and soap residue effortlessly

It kills bacteria and mould spores, keeping surfaces hygienic

It evaporates quickly, leaving tiles streak-free and shining

It’s eco-friendly and chemical-free, making it safe for homes with children and pets

How to Use White Vinegar for Sparkling Clean Tiles

Ready to give this royal-approved cleaning trick a go? Here’s a simple step-by-step guide to achieve that palace-worthy shine:

Mix Your Solution – Combine one part white vinegar with one part warm water in a spray bottle. If you dislike the vinegar smell, add a few drops of essential oil (like lemon or lavender) for a fresh scent.

Spray & Let It Sit – Generously spritz the solution onto your kitchen or bathroom tiles. Let it sit for 5–10 minutes to break down dirt and limescale.

Wipe or Scrub – For everyday cleaning, use a microfibre cloth to wipe down surfaces. For tougher stains, scrub gently with a soft sponge or an old toothbrush.

Rinse & Buff Dry – Rinse with warm water and use a dry cloth to buff the tiles to a high-gloss finish.

Where Not to Use Vinegar

While vinegar works wonders on most surfaces, Hyperion Tile​​​​​​​s experts warn that it should never be used on natural stone tiles like marble, granite, or travertine. The acidity can erode the surface, leading to dullness or etching. Instead, opt for a pH-neutral cleaner specifically designed for stone surfaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Verdict? A budget-friendly cleaning solution worth trying. For just 89p, this royal-approved hack proves that you don’t need to spend a fortune to achieve a flawless, streak-free finish on your tiles. Whether you're tackling bathroom limescale, kitchen backsplash stains, or everyday grime, white vinegar remains one of the most effective, affordable, and eco-friendly solutions.