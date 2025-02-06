“I'm a home waste expert and these are my top tips to a clutter-free home”

Get ahead of the big spring clean by decluttering and reducing waste now with these top tips from waste experts.

If you are feeling overwhelmed with the clutter hangover from 2024 then you are not alone. Brits generate 30% more waste during the festive season than at any other time of the year and, on average, households discard the equivalent of three and a half black bags filled with festive packaging alone.

With January out of the way, many of us are still drowning in the surplus ‘stuff’ that’s built up over the past year - including the glut that enters the house in December. While it’s typical to tackle the untidiness during the annual spring clean, if you’re already hankering after a more tidy space, then why wait?

With this in mind, experts at London rubbish removal company Rainbow Rubbish, who provides a range of waste clearance services in the UK’s capital, have outlined some tips on how to minimise home waste at the beginning of the year.

These tips will help you reduce what’s coming into your home and clear out space to make sure everything stays looking spick and span. It could also save you a bob or two in the process.

5 Tips to Minimise Home Waste

1. Declutter Sustainably

Get ahead of this year’s spring clean with a clutter-free home by donating unwanted gifts or items you no longer need to charity shops or community groups. Alternatively, organise a swap party with friends or neighbours to exchange items instead of discarding them. It’s a great way to refresh your belongings without adding to landfill.

2. Meal Planning for Leftovers

Don’t let leftovers go to waste. The problem of food waste is growing in the UK (approximately 9.5 million tonnes of food every year) so get creative in the kitchen by transforming them into delicious new meals. Planning your weekly menu can help minimise food waste, and freezing surplus portions ensures nothing goes to waste while saving you time on busy days. By incorporating meal planning to make the most of leftovers, you could save an average of £410 a month while reducing food waste and stretching your food shop budget further.

3. Opt for Reusables

Say goodbye to single-use items by switching to reusable alternatives. Invest in durable coffee cups, water bottles, and shopping bags to reduce everyday waste. For food storage, consider using reusable beeswax wraps or silicone covers as an eco-friendly alternative to plastic wrap. By switching from a plastic water bottle to a reusable water bottle, you could save £1,000 a year.

4. Say No to Junk Mail

Cut down on unnecessary paper waste by opting out of junk mail and switching to paperless billing. It’s a small change that can make a big impact over time while keeping your mailbox clutter-free, conserves resources, and simplifies access to digital records whilst improving environmental sustainability.

5. Zero-Waste Challenges

Kickstart the year with a zero-waste challenge, such as a "no-buy" February. These challenges help you identify areas where you can reduce waste while fostering mindful consumption habits that can last all year long.