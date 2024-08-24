Member of King's Guard makes a slip up at Buckingham Palace to the amazement of onlooking tourists
Bottoms up is a common retort at Buckingham Palace, one might imagine - but for one guard at the Royal household, it was more a case of bottoms down. Tourists were left shocked when the guard - wearing one of the famous bearskin tall hats - slipped over while marching.
The incident was caught on camera by Anthony Smith, 45, who was visiting Buckingham Palace as part of a weekend away in London. He happened to be filming a visit to the iconic palace last Sunday (August 18) when the drama unfolded.
Anthony, a radiographer, from Liverpool, said: "I was just filming randomly, and he just slipped right over. I had to watch the video back to believe it.”
However, the break in form was short-lived, with the troop soon regaining his feet and carrying on as normal, like nothing happened.
"People watching were shocked - everyone was saying 'did that just happen?'. The guard jumped back up quickly and recomposed himself, then he was straight back into action."
The famous Guard at Buckingham Palace - who feature in the holiday snaps of millions of people each year - is typically provided by one of the five Foot Guards Regiments of the Household Division, identified by the number of buttons on their distinctive tunics and the plume in their bearskin caps.
Soldiers of both the Old Guard and New Guard carry regimental flags, known as Colours, which traditionally served as regimental emblems providing rallying points in battle. Today, they carry regimental distinctions or battle honours emblazoned on them.
