Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of the iconic King’s Guards at Buckingham Palace made a bit of a slip up, much to the surprise of tourists looking on.

Bottoms up is a common retort at Buckingham Palace, one might imagine - but for one guard at the Royal household, it was more a case of bottoms down. Tourists were left shocked when the guard - wearing one of the famous bearskin tall hats - slipped over while marching.

The incident was caught on camera by Anthony Smith, 45, who was visiting Buckingham Palace as part of a weekend away in London. He happened to be filming a visit to the iconic palace last Sunday (August 18) when the drama unfolded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The moment a Buckingham Palace guard slips and lands on his bum while on duty was caught on camera | Anthony Smith / SWNS

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony, a radiographer, from Liverpool, said: "I was just filming randomly, and he just slipped right over. I had to watch the video back to believe it.”

However, the break in form was short-lived, with the troop soon regaining his feet and carrying on as normal, like nothing happened.

"People watching were shocked - everyone was saying 'did that just happen?'. The guard jumped back up quickly and recomposed himself, then he was straight back into action."

The famous Guard at Buckingham Palace - who feature in the holiday snaps of millions of people each year - is typically provided by one of the five Foot Guards Regiments of the Household Division, identified by the number of buttons on their distinctive tunics and the plume in their bearskin caps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soldiers of both the Old Guard and New Guard carry regimental flags, known as Colours, which traditionally served as regimental emblems providing rallying points in battle. Today, they carry regimental distinctions or battle honours emblazoned on them.