Channel 4 property expert Phil Spencer has inherited an £18 million fortune after the tragic death of his parents last year.

Anne and Richard Spencer, aged 82 and 89, were killed in a fatal road accident in August 2023. The couple’s car veered off the road and crashed into a river in Kent while they were on the way to a pub lunch, resulting in their death.

In new probate documents which have just been made public, it was shown that Phil, along with his older brother Robert and younger sisters Caryn and Helen, have been left the elderly couple’s fortune. According to The Sun, Richard left his children a total of £15.3million, while Anne left £2.9million in her will.

Location, Location, Location star Phil Spencer has inherited a £18 million fortune after his parents were killed in a tragic accident. | Getty Images

Richard’s will also details that each of his eight grandchildren would receive £10,000 each, while a £20,000 donation would be made to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI). As per Anne’s will, her niece and nephew, located in Canada, and her godson would receive £500 each, with another provision that a donation be made from her estate to go towards the couple’s local church in Littlebourne, Kent.

Anne’s jewellery is also to be shared amongst her daughters, who have been instructed to share this between themselves, her granddaughters and daughters-in-law. She also left the couple’s farm to be split between their four children.

In August 2023, Anne has been driving the Toyota vehicle, carrying her husband as a passenger in the back seat. The couple’s carer, a woman in her 60s, was also travelling and after the car crashed into Nail Bourne River located inside their estate, she was able to escape the vehicle and call for help.

While emergency services raced to the scene, they could not save the elderly couple. Richard’s cause of was stemmed from a lung injured he suffered in the crash, while Anne died from pneumonia and effects of near-drowning.

Speaking of their tragic death, Phil said in the aftermath: “As a family we are all trying to hold onto the fact Mum and Dad went together and that neither will ever have to mourn the loss of the other one. Which is a blessing. The car, going very slowly, toppled over a bridge on the farm drive, upside down into the river.

“There were no physical injuries and I very much doubt they would have even fought it – they would have held hands under the water and quietly slipped away.

“All family are clear that if there can ever be such a thing as having a ‘good end’ this was it. Mum and Dad are together which is precisely where they would have wanted to be.”