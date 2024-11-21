Disgraced paedo TV star Rolf Harris dies penniless despite once having £16m in fortune
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Once estimated to have a fortune of £16 million, Harris’s estate was valued at just £438,802 at the time of his death in May 2023, with the net value reduced to £0 after expenses.
Harris’s depleted finances have raised questions, with many believing he deliberately hid his wealth to avoid compensating victims of his crimes.
Mark Williams-Thomas, the investigator who helped secure Harris’s conviction, described the situation as “another disgrace”. He said: “He has obviously planned to get rid of money and assets, and there is no way he’d have actually been penniless.
“He had amassed a huge amount of wealth, and I would assume he has squirreled it away to avoid victims making claims on it, even after his death. The man had no shame.”
Once a household name known for children’s TV programmes and songs like Tie Me Kangaroo Down, Sport and Jake The Peg, Harris’s career and reputation were destroyed after his 2014 conviction for 12 counts of indecent assault against underage girls. Sentenced to five years and nine months in prison, Harris faced mounting legal battles and public backlash that severely impacted his finances.
Harris spent his final years in seclusion at his £5 million home in Bray, Berkshire, battling neck cancer. Much of his remaining funds are believed to have been spent on round-the-clock care for himself and his wife, Alwen, who died in September 2023 after suffering from dementia. Harris’s final will, signed in March 2022, was witnessed by two of his carers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.