Gerald Boyle, the Milwaukee attorney best known for defending notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, has died at the age of 88.

Boyle, who gained national prominence as Dahmer’s attorney during the 1992 trial, died on November 17 while watching a Green Bay Packers game at home with his wife, Marna, his daughter Bridget Boyle confirmed.

Boyle’s defence of Dahmer remains the defining case of his career. He sought to convince the jury that Dahmer was not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, which would have sent Dahmer to a secure mental hospital rather than prison. Despite his efforts, Dahmer was convicted and later killed in prison in 1994.

Boyle also represented other high-profile clients, including former Green Bay Packers player Mark Chmura, who was acquitted of sexual assault charges, and John Maloney, a Green Bay arson detective convicted of killing his wife. His successful defence of a fired Miller Brewing executive in the "Seinfeld case" led to a $24.7 million verdict, though it was later overturned.

Born in Chicago as the youngest of six children to Irish immigrants, Boyle served in the US Army before earning his law degree from Marquette University in 1962. He began his career clerking for a state Supreme Court justice and later worked for Wisconsin Governor John W Reynolds. In 1965, Boyle joined the Milwaukee District Attorney’s office, rising to deputy DA before transitioning to private practice after an unsuccessful run for district attorney in 1968.

Jeffrey Lionel Dahmer, aka the Milwaukee Cannibal, is an American serial killer and sex offender, who committed the rape, murder and dismemberment of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991, with many of his later murders also involving necrophilia, cannibalism and the permanent preservation of body parts, typically all or part of the skeletal structure. Dahmer was sentenced to 15 terms of life imprisonment on February 15, 1992. | Sygma via Getty Images

Boyle’s courtroom style was widely praised for its down-to-earth relatability. E Michael McCann, the prosecutor in the Dahmer case and Boyle’s long-time legal rival, described him as “honourable” and said, "He could really touch the average man. There was no arrogance."

Boyle’s work as a defence attorney was deeply rooted in his belief in humanity, a value he passed on to his children. "It was instilled upon us that even though (clients) may have committed the most horrific crimes, they also had a soul, and they were human," Bridget Boyle said.

Boyle often worked from home, with clients regularly calling or visiting. On holidays, he would take his family to visit clients in jail, demonstrating his commitment to his work and the people he represented. "He always wanted to put the client first, knowing they were in a poor situation," Bridget said.

Despite a career marked by legal successes, Boyle’s later years were marred by health issues. He lost his law licence in 2018 due to declining health, following a stroke and complications from surgery. "I'm not going to get better. I'm just an old man now," Boyle said at the time.

Boyle is survived by his wife of more than 50 years, Marna, and their three children, Ellen, Bridget, and Gerald. His children, Bridget and Gerald, both practised law with him during his career.