Phil Spencer’s parents Richard, known as David, and Anne, both died in a car crash on their farm on Friday, Location, Location, Location co-presenter Kirstie Allsopp confirmed.

The couple were on their way to a local pub for lunch when their car veered off an access road and into a shallow river on their farm in Littlebourne, near Canterbury, Kent.

The fire service and police arrived at the scene and an air ambulance also flew to the farm - the couple were taken to hospital but Richard was pronounced dead at the scene and Anne died shortly after the crash.

Another woman, in her 60s, was also in the car when it crashed but suffered only minor injuries.

Allsopp, who has worked alongside Phil on property programme Location, Location, Location, for more than 20 years, confirmed the tragic news in an Instagram post on Saturday.

What did Kirstie Allsopp say about Phil Spencer’s parents?

Kirstie paid tribute to Richard and Anne, in an Instagram post, she wrote: “I am desperately sad to have to say that they were both killed yesterday in a car accident near their home.

“They were farmers, animal lovers & devoted parents to Robert, Caryn, Helen & Philip and adored their 8 Grandchildren, the only blessing is that they died together, so will never have to mourn the loss of each other. I suspect many of you may want to join me in sending so much love to Phil and all his family. Please keep them in your thoughts & prayers.”

Speaking to The Sun, she said: “I’ve spoken to Phil and it’s tragic for the Spencer family, but his parents were together and that’s something that is a great source of solace to them all. The family is very loving and close.