Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident in Fife after two teenagers were hospitalised

A 14-year-old boy has been left “critically” injured after a two-car collision in Fife, Scotland.

Police have said two teenage boys were in one vehicle, with the 14-year-old boy taken to Ninewells hospital and the driver of the car, 18, also taken to the same hospital with what have been described as serious injuries.

Officers were called to the A914 near the Forgan roundabout at 6.50pm on Friday (18 August) following reports of a crash involving a great Peugeot 207 and a white VW Polo.

The 35-year-old driver of the white VW Polo did not require hospital treatment.

Police closed the road to allow for investigations to take place, opening it back up again at 2am on Saturday (19 August).

The force is now appealing for witnesses to come forward to help with inquiries looking to “establish the full circumstances” of the collision.

Sergeant Paul Ewing said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash and we are appealing for witnesses.”

“If you were in the area around the time and saw what happened then please get in touch as your information could be important. Likewise, if you were driving and have dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation, please make contact with us as soon as possible.”