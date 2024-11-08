Kirstie Allsopp’s dad Lord Charles Hindlip leaves children huge fortune in will

The staggering amount Kirstie Allsopp’s dad, Lord Charles Hindlip, left his children in his will.

It has been revealed Location, Location, Location star, Kirstie Allsopp, and her siblings have been left a staggering £6 million estate following the death of their father, Lord Charles Hindlip. The 83-year-old passed away in June at his home in Dorset.

Last month, Allsopp, 53, hit out at Chancellor Rachel Reeves over plans to introduce inheritance tax on some family farms passed down through generations. In a four-letter tirade on X (formally Twitter), the presenter said Reeves had "f***ed all farmers". She added: "She has destroyed their ability to pass farms on to their children, and broken the future of all our great estates, it is an appalling decisions which shows the government has ZERO understanding of the what matters to rural voters".

Her privileged upbringing meant Allsopp was able to attend private schools including Bedales in Hampshire, also attended by the likes of Lily Allen, Cara Delevingne and Daniel Day-Lewis, and was helped to buy her first property at the tender age of just 21.

Lord Hindlip served as a Conservative member of the House of Lords from 1993 to 1999, at which point all but 92 of the hereditary peers were barred from the house.

The amount Kirstie Allsopp has been left in her father's will has been revealed | Getty Images

Allsopp has three younger siblings Henry, 51, Sofie, 44, and Natasha, 38, and she is also the cousin of kitsch fashion and homeware designer Cath Kidston. Her late father’s title, Charles Allsopp, 6th Baron Hindlip, former chairman of London auction house Christie's, means Kirstie is allowed to use the title "The Honourable".

Following the Baron’s death, his estate passes to his children and it has now come to light exactly what it was worth. The total comes to an eyewatering £6,113,334, reduced to £6,080,843 after his bills were settled. Sharing the fortune with her siblings, Allsopp is set to inherit £1.5m.

Kirstie Allsopp’s net worth, husband and children

It was reported in 2023 that Allsopp has a net worth of around £16million. She has amassed her fortune through her TV work and property interests.

Most famous for hosting Channel 4’s property programme Location, Location, Location alongside Phil Spencer, the duo also presented shows including Love It or List It and Vacation, Vacation, Vacation.

She owns multiple properties, including a London home and a Devon cottage that she rents out as a holiday home. She also restored a house in Devon called Meadowgate, which was featured in her TV shows including Kirstie's Homemade Home and Kirstie's Handmade Britain.

She married property developer Ben Andersen in 2004, and they have two sons together, Bay Atlas Andersen and Oscar Hercules Andersen.