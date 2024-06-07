Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Location, Location, Location star Kirstie Allsopp has paid tribute to her father following his death at the age of 83.

Allsopp took to social media to tell fans that her father, Charlie Hindlip, had passed away. Hindlip, the 6th Baron Hindlip, died at home on June 5.

In an emotional statement on Instagram, Allsopp said: “This is my Dad, Charlie Hindlip, he was a great auctioneer, the best of his generation, an artist, a gardener, a father of four, and grandfather of eight, a loving husband to a wife he lost too soon. He was a real star, he worked hard, played hard and went further than anyone ever expected.

“He died at home yesterday, surrounded by love, flowers & photographs, in a house he built, looking out over a stunning garden he created from scratch. I have been so proud to be his daughter all my life, and will be until the day I die. Bless you Dad, we loved you so much.”

The TV presenter’s Channel 4 co-star and close friend Phil Spencer was one of those who offered their condolences. He said: “What a hugely talented and charismatic man your dear Dad was - a proper legend of his time. He really did live an extraordinary life. Sending all of you masses and masses of love and strength.”

George Clarke, who also presented property shows on Channel 4, added: “I’m so sorry for your loss Kirstie … but what beautiful beautiful words about him. Sending you the biggest hugs and mountains of love.”

Hindlip was the chairman of the famous London auction house Christie’s. He retired from the post in 2002. He married Allsopp’s mother Fiona Atherley in 1968 and had four children with her. In 2014, Atherley died at the age of 66 after living with breast cancer for 25 years.

