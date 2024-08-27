Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kirstie Allsopp has defended her decision to allow her 15-year-old son to go on a ‘trip of a lifetime’ despite criticism, including reports to Child Services.

Allsopp, known for her role in Location, Location, Location, took to X (formerly Twitter) to address the backlash and emphasise the importance of allowing teenagers the freedom to explore the world.

In a series of tweets, Allsopp expressed surprise at the controversy that erupted after she proudly shared her son Oscar’s travels across the UK and Europe following his GCSEs. "When I tweeted about Oscar’s travels did I think it would be this controversial? Hell no!" she wrote, adding that post-GCSE travel is a longstanding tradition for many British teenagers, which she views as a valuable rite of passage.

Allsopp admitted that while the response to her tweet has been a "load of hassle," and that her son is "not best pleased," she stands by the decision to share it. She said the intense reaction underscores a larger issue within society: “an increasing fearfulness and overprotection of teenagers. "

She said: “We clearly have a far greater problem with fear, xenophobia & restriction of the rights of teenagers to explore the world than I could ever have imagined.”

Kirstie Allsopp and her sons attend a VIP Preview evening of Hyde Park Winter Wonderland in 2021. | Getty Images

Some critics reportedly contacted Child Services, suggesting that allowing a 15-year-old to travel alone was irresponsible. Allsopp however dismissed these claims as "absurd" and expressed anger over the idea, arguing that it reflects a broader societal problem.

She argued: "The main issue is that so many people seem to think the world is a more dangerous place to travel in, yet modern communications, safer transport & better emergency health mean it’s a safer place to travel in.” She added that challenging the perception that solo travel for teenagers is inherently risky.

Allsopp also addressed concerns about her son’s age, saying that he turned 15 in late August and was therefore younger than some of his peers who engaged in similar travel experiences. She also questioned why there is an "obsession with this age boundary," pointing out that maturity is not solely determined by age.

She asked: "Why does anyone think he is less mature & capable than 2 boys I know who went from London to Istanbul by train after GCSEs, but happened to be older for their school year?"

Concluding her Twitter thread, Allsopp hoped that the controversy would spark a meaningful debate on how to best support teenagers in becoming confident and capable adults. She referenced Franklin D. Roosevelt's famous quote, "the only thing we have to fear is...fear itself," urging a more rational approach to assessing the risks associated with teenage independence.