Location, location, location. Not only is this phrase valid when talking about property sales, it is also key when writing comedy, it seems.

For countless British and Irish sitcoms are often firmly rooted in a single location. Be it a workplace, café or restaurant, most comedies have a focal point we all recognise, even years later.

In most cases, this is a house. The central location for some of the greatest gags in TV history have taken place in the home of the main character, or one of the series sidekicks.

But where are these houses in real life? Do they exist, or are they merely sets, created to fool us, the hapless viewer? We decided to hunt down some notable - and often nostalgic - locations from comedy old and new, to find out where the settings for many of the laughs actually are.

Google Street View was our tool, and we found lots of iconic locations for you to have a look around without bothering anyone when taking a sneaky selfie...

However, be warned, it seems a number of locations are - rather suspiciously in our view - not available on Street view, including locations featured in The Young Ones and Absolutely Fabulous. But we didn't let that stop us - we found plenty more.

Click through to see the famous sitcom locations we found on Google Street View...

1 . Only Fools and Horses: Though the location used changed in various series, the most famous building we all recognise as Nelson Mandela House - the block which includes the flat of Del Boy, Rodney and Uncle Albert in the BBC favourite - is actually Whitemead House, near the Ashton Gate stadium in Bristol.

2 . Father Ted: Perhaps the most iconic house in comedy is that of Father Ted in the classic Irish sitcom. Pop by Glanquin Farmhouse, in Lackareagh, County Clare, and see if you can spot Ted, Dougal, or Father Jack in the garden - having probably smashed through the living room window...

3 . Afterlife: Ricky Gervais' touching yet hilarious sitcom, based around the life of grieving journalist Tony, sees him often facing isolation in the home he shared with his wife, Lisa. The home is actually in Vale of Health, on the edge of Hampstead Heath, in London.