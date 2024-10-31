Comedian Paddy McGuiness has reportedly won the two and a half million pound mansion in his divorce battle.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paddy McGuiness and ex-wife Christine McGuiness have been in a bitter divorce battle since they split in 2022 after being married for 15 years.

According to reports, the comedian has won the £2.5 million Cheshire mansion as the exes finalise their divorce but there’s a twist. Christine McGuinness and the pair's three children will continue living in the house so that family life won’t be disrupted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paddy and Christine McGuinness have announced their separation

Speaking to the Mail Online a source close to the former couple said: “Paddy is very much the king of his castle when it comes to their house. There was no way he was going to move into a smaller property while she stayed in their big house.”

The exes share three children together who have all been diagnosed with autism. In 2021 Christine McGuiness was also diagnosed with autism and ADHD.

The insider added: “It means that they both still own the house and Paddy will have access to it at any time. Paddy also knew that Christine would not want to cause their children upset by putting the house up for sale as they need routine and familiar surroundings because of their autism. Christine does have the option to force the sale of the house but she wanted to put her children’s needs first."

This comes after the comedian upset his ex-wife after joking about their divorce during the first minute of his live show. Paddy reportedly said: “Tonight, folks, we’re all here as human beings with one common goal... and that’s to help me pay for my divorce. I’ve had the pants down, me, the pants down.” According to reports Christine was furious by his comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now