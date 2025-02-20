It may be one of the UK’s narrowest homes - well it was built in an alleyway - but it’s seriously cute and has just hit the market.

Sign up to our How To Survive the Cost of Living Crisis newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Small, but perfectly formed, a pretty little Cornwall cottage has hit the market, aptly named The Doll's House. The property, in Porthleven, is one of the UK's narrowest homes having been built in a gap that was once just an alleyway.

Thanks to its history as a former cut-through, the tiny home is shaped like an iron - giving it a quirky character. The one-bed house measures just 3ft (0.91m) wide in places, and covers just 180 sq ft (16.7 sq m) on the ground floor, and 159 sq ft (14.8 sq m) on the first floor - giving it a grand total floor area of 339 sq ft (31.5 sq m).

Agency, Mather Partnership, said the Claremont Terrace home boasts sea views, offering a "delightful blend of character and modern living".

The Doll's House in Porthleven is one of the UK's narrowest homes | SWNS / Mather Partnership

The property description says: "With its quirky design, the property is well presented throughout, making it an inviting space for those looking to get away to the coast.

"Utilised as a holiday let by our current clients, one of the standout features of this lovely cottage is the incredible sea views that can be enjoyed from various vantage points within the home. This property truly embodies the essence of coastal living."

Listed on property website, Rightmove, they describe the picturesque village of Porthleven as “vibrant” and “offering an array of quality restaurants and cafes as well as day to day facilities to include a supermarket, primary school and doctors surgery”. It also boasts a traditional working harbour and beach, making it a much sought after location.

The price, location and sheer loveliness of The Doll’s House makes it an attractive proposition for first-time buyers, investors, or those seeking a tranquil retreat by the sea and with the added bonus of having no onward chain

Despite its tiny size, The Dolls House has all mod cons | SWNS / Mather Partnership

It comes complete with a hallway, kitchen and shower room on the ground floor and upstairs you’ll find a bedroom and living room.

Outside there is a small patio area laid to loose stone chippings at the front of the house with a small seating area.

Whether you’re looking for an affordable way to relocate to the Cornish coastline, or you’re after an inexpensive bolt-hole to escape to on holiday, The Doll's House could be just the ticket, with a guide price of £235,000.