Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

From its beamed ceilings to its oak wood floor, this charming thatched cottage is packed with history - and it could be yours after hitting the market.

Sign up to our How To Survive the Cost of Living Crisis newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just outside the attractive market town of Bedford stands a charming thatched cottage packed to its oak beamed ceilings with 200 years of fascinating history. It is a home offering an escape from the hustle and bustle of city life, yet within a decent commute to London.

Writing in association with the Bedfordshire Archives, Trevor Stewart details just some of the goings-on at the former hostelry in the village of Ravensden, including the theft of a half pint pewter mug worth one shilling in 1841 and, in 1895, an accusation of ‘grievous bodily harm’ upon a retired member of the Metropolitan Police Force, Joseph Herbert, “taking away his senses", although the accused, Charles Andrews, was later found not guilty.

A much more serene place now compared to its pub days, the property ceased trading in the 1940s and has since been transformed into the beautiful family home you see before you today. Now, the three bedroom, Grade II listed period property has gone up for sale on the PurpleBricks website, at a relatively affordable price, considering its proximity to the capital city.

A charming thatched cottage packed with 200 years of fascinating history for sale in Bedford | PurpleBricks

Standing on land once belonging to the Duke of Bedford, it is estimated to have been built between 1828 to 1829. Thoughtfully updated, it offers a rare opportunity to buy somewhere with a backstory such as this offering, according to its listing, “immediate move-in readiness”, requiring no additional work.

The history of the place is still visible and as you walk through the front door into the open plan living and dining room it’s the period features that immediately catch your eye. Along with the beamed ceilings and traditional oak flooring, the log burner stands in the original brick fireplace that you just long to snuggle up in front of.

A large hallway leads through to a traditional style kitchen and breakfast room, separate utility, downstairs bathroom and, another bonus space - a new, contemporary, glassroom conservatory. Coming complete with electric roof blinds and underfloor heating the garden room can be used all year round and its fully retractable sliding doors open straight out to the landscaped courtyard-style garden.

The tasteful decoration has given the whole place a light and airy feel which is something often missing in period cottages. Upkeep costs on a listed home can also be a concern but The Old White lion provides reassurances on that front too. Updates in recent years include new windows, electrical work including new fuse boards, a new bathroom, new chimney linings and chimney stack re-pointing, and updated drainage works. An inspection of the thatched roof by a master thatcher in recent years also concluded it was in excellent condition with no need of re-thatching for many years to come.

This beautiful North Bedfordshire house is close to local amenities and is situated three miles from Bedford town centre, which offers fast and frequent railway links to London St Pancras and the Midlands.

The Old White lion is now on the market with PurpleBricks asking for offers in the region of £420,000.