Woodbridge, a town in Suffolk, has been crowned the happiest place to live in Britain for the first time, according to Rightmove’s annual survey.

The study, now in its 13th year, asked over 35,000 residents across the UK about their experiences in their local areas.

Residents of Woodbridge scored it highly for its community spirit, friendly people, and access to essential services like doctors and schools. The town’s mayor, Councillor Robin Sanders said: “The happy mood of residents is a reflection of the vibrant town centre.”

Jamie Curran, director at IP Properties in Woodbridge, praised the area’s amenities, saying: “The amenities Woodbridge has to offer in my eyes are second to none; having boutiques, coffee shops, public houses and highly reviewed restaurants all within walking distance of each other is amazing.”

The London borough of Richmond upon Thames, last year’s winner, came in second place, followed by Hexham in Northumberland, a previous titleholder. Monmouth topped the list in Wales, while Stirling ranked highest in Scotland.

The survey considered various factors, including community spirit, a sense of belonging, pride in the area, access to green spaces, public transport, and cultural activities. According to Rightmove’s analysis, feeling proud of one’s area was the biggest driver of happiness, while proximity to family and friends had the least impact.

Rightmove’s property expert, Tim Bannister, said: “It’s the younger generation who are most likely to say they would be happier living somewhere else, many of whom have to travel to cities for education or to find their first jobs.”

Consultancy firm Mercer also released its 2024 quality of living rankings. Zurich topped the international list, followed by Vienna and Geneva. London ranked 40th globally, with Edinburgh at 50th and Glasgow at 53rd. Zurich was praised for its public services, low crime rates, vibrant culture, and sustainability efforts.

Here are the happiest places to live in 2024, according to Rightmove, followed by the average asking price for a home and the average asking rent per month:

1. Woodbridge, East of England, £441,569, £1,478

2. Richmond upon Thames, London, £939,329, £3,131

3. Hexham, North East, £313,147, £840

4. Monmouth, Wales, £320,974, £1,335

5. Harrogate, Yorkshire and the Humber, £394,312, £1,439

6. Skipton, Yorkshire and the Humber, £263,479, £1,030

7. Sevenoaks, South East, £881,061, £2,924

8. Leigh on Sea, East of England, £465,542, £1,796

9. Cirencester, South West, £384,013, £1,495

10. Wokingham, South East, £590,949, £2,120

11. Winchester, South East, £578,760, £2,069

12. Stirling, Scotland, £214,441, £1,227

13. Stratford-upon- Avon, West Midlands, £413,115, £1,604

14. Horsham, South East, £458,641, £1,983

15. Kendal, North West, £285,645, £966

16. Kensington and Chelsea, London, £1,667,573, £5,345

17. Chorley, North West, £197,199, £883

18. Hove, South East, £555,193, £1,993

19. Wandsworth, London, £865,205, £3,159

20. Hitchin, East of England, £510,612, £1,730

And here are the regional rankings in the study, with the regional position followed by the overall ranking across Britain in brackets:

East Midlands

1. Chesterfield (63)

2. Nottingham (130)

3. Derby (133)

4. Northampton (142)

5. Lincoln (145)

East of England

1. Woodbridge (1)

2. Leigh on Sea (8)

3. Hitchin (20)

4. St Albans (50)

5. Clacton on Sea (52)

London

1. Richmond upon Thames (2)

2. Kensington and Chelsea (16)

3. Wandsworth (19)

4. Westminster (24)

5. Southwark (46)

North East

1. Hexham (3)

2. Newcastle upon Tyne (59)

3. Darlington (90)

4. Sunderland (143)

5. Durham (150)

North West

1. Kendal (15)

2. Chorley (17)

3. Altrincham (29)

4. Chester (34)

5. Macclesfield (49)

Scotland

1. Stirling (12)

2. Dumfries (35)

3. Perth (39)

4. Galashiels (45)

5. Dundee (47)

South East

1. Sevenoaks (7)

2. Wokingham (10)

3. Winchester (11)

4. Horsham (14)

5. Hove (18)

South West

1. Cirencester (9)

2. St Ives (23)

3. Dorchester (26)

4. Weymouth (33)

5. Cheltenham (43)

Wales

1. Monmouth (4)

2. Llandudno (22)

3. New Quay (28)

4. Llandrindod Wells (38)

5. Anglesey (48)

West Midlands

1. Stratford- upon-Avon (13)

2. Leamington Spa (21)

3. Lichfield (27)

4. Sutton Coldfield (36)

5. Worcester (58)

Yorkshire and the Humber

1. Harrogate (5)

2. Skipton (6)

3. Whitby (25)

4. York (30)

5. Leeds (70)

