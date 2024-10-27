Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you’re looking for a fun place to stay on vacation - they don’t come much more joyful than a helter-skelter holiday home.

While many of us might expect to set foot on a helter-skelter while on holiday - it is less likely we'd actually think about making one our holiday home. But now, a former 20th century fairground slide that was once damaged in a fire, before being converted into a holiday cottage, has received listed status.

The Dutch Tutch was originally a helter-skelter at the end of the Britannia Pier in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, before the pier caught fire in December 1909 - as photographs of the resort at the time attest. However, after the fire, the remains were transported to the quaint village of Potter Heigham - and perhaps surprisingly converted into a two-storey holiday cottage.

The property has now been listed Grade II on the advice of Historic England, which will see features such as the chalet’s winding timber stair - reminiscent of its original purpose as a helter-skelter - preserved.

Kayleigh Judson, Broads Authority Heritage Planning Officer, said: "We are delighted that these well-loved Broads’ chalets have met the national criteria for listing due to their historic and architectural significance. Each one tells its own unique story about bygone eras in the Broads."

Four other waterside chalets on the idyllic Norfolk Broads have also been awarded listed status, including one of the only surviving examples of an eel sett in England. The Eel Sett, also in Potter Heingham, used to be one of many along the rivers until numbers dramatically fell in the 20th century - and this is now thought to be the last of its kind in England.

The other buildings include the Tower View bungalow, made from the same prefab materials as used by Robert Scott for his Antarctic expedition; The Holt, a Tudoresque waterside bungalow; and Staithcote, a one-and-a-half storey chalet in Wroxham.

Duncan Wilson, Historic England chief executive, said: "These characterful buildings are special to the Broads National Park and it’s important that they are protected and celebrated. The ingenious designs, including a converted fairground helter-skelter and prefabricated designs by the creators of Scott’s Antarctic expedition huts, make the buildings important, and distinctive, local landmarks."