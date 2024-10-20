Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The dream home for railway enthusiasts is up for grabs as a grade-II listed, converted station house hits the market.

All aboard! A unique home with a railway twist is on the market - offering the perfect stop for train spotters. The four-bed, grade-II listed property, near Dorking, in Surrey, is a converted station house - meaning the new owners can step directly out onto the platform for Box Hill and Westhumble station.

Box Hill and Westhumble has regular trains to both Waterloo and Victoria - so provides a unique easy passage to the capital for commuters. However, the convenience - and quirkiness - comes at a price, with the property being marketed by Ralph James Estate Agents for a whopping £850,000.

It is described as offering "the best of both worlds - historic charm and modern convenience" in the listing, which also details a spacious reception (not a waiting) room, a private elevated garden, and onsite parking.

"An exceptional family home positioned in a rarely available former station house, boasting character and charm throughout, located in a peaceful village setting yet conveniently within direct links to London on your doorstep," it said. "Imagine the convenience of being able to easily travel to London while still enjoying the tranquillity of village life."

However, the residents would not be alone on the platform, as Box Hill and Westhumble is a functioning station, with ticket machines for commuters. And if not using the trains, the homeowners also have to endure the sound of up to two trains per hour passing through to London.

However, the listing says the garden offers an escape from the tracks. "The private elevated garden provides a secluded oasis where you can unwind and enjoy the beauty of nature," it said. "Whether you're hosting a summer barbecue or simply sipping your morning coffee, this garden offers the perfect retreat."

Opened in 1867, the station is the end point for the Thames Down Link long-distance footpath from Kingston upon Thames, and lies close to the midpoint of the Mole Gap Trail between Leatherhead and Dorking.

The main building was designed by Charles Henry Driver in the Châteauesque style and included steeply pitched roofs with patterned tiles. It's name has been changed several times over the years, with the combination of Box Hill, Boxhill and Westhumble used in various guises.

"Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of history in a picturesque village with easy access to London," the listing added. "This property truly offers the best of both worlds - historic charm and modern convenience."