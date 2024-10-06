Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It is a home befitting a sporting legend - and that is exactly what it has been. Woodlands Vale is a stunning, nine-bed seaside home being sold by four-time Olympic gold medallist, Ben Anslie.

Situated on the scenic coastline of the Isle of Wight, 47-year-old sailing hero Ben is giving up his gold-medal-worthy estate to pursue his dream of winning the sport's most prestigious competition - the America’s Cup.

However, these seaside surroundings won’t come cheap, with the mansion on sale with an Olympic-sized price tag of £3.495 million - having been reduced from £4.5m. The Grade II-listed property comes with 30 acres of land and stunning views across the Solent and inside, alongside the nine bedrooms, it boasts a billiard room, heated swimming pool and a private path down to a beach.

It is understood the sailing champion is selling the property as he embarks on a journey with Team Ineos Britannia in the prestigious America’s Cup, the first time a British team has qualified for the final in 60 years, when a crew captained by Sir Peter Scott - son of Antarctic explorer Captain Robert Scott - took part.

Led by Ainslie, the team will take on defending ­champions, New Zealand, in Barcelona next week for the prized Auld Mug trophy. But to get there, Sir Ben is sacrificing his life at the “imposing and architecturally significant” home he and his family have enjoyed since 2016.

Woodlands Vale is a stunning, nine-bed seaside home being sold by four-time Olympic gold medallist, Ben Anslie. | John Coles / SWNS

He is, of course, a member of the local Sea View Yacht Club and has been a regular sailor in Cowes on the island. His wife, Georgie Thompson, previously said the couple were having to sell up as his sailing commitments meant they were not spending much time at the property, which is being marketed by Winkworth estate agents.

The listing said: "Woodlands Vale is an impressive, imposing and architecturally significant Grade II listed country home."

It is believed Queen Victoria was a frequent visitor of the coastal property as she was friends with its designer, Crimean War veteran, Lord Calthorpe.