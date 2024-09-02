Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A stunning property in southern France - once belonging to the late musician Roger Whittaker - has hit the market with a surprisingly affordable price tag.

A five-bedroom village house in southern France is a far cry from Durham town. But it is where legendary singer-songwriter Roger Whittaker chose to spend his dotage after achieving chart success - including singing about leaving "old Durham Town".

The star passed away in September last year at the age of 87, after selling an estimated 50 million records during his decades-long music career. Perhaps best known for his 1971 single The Last Farewell, Whittaker also saw chart success with memorable songs including Durham Town (The Leavin') and I Don't Believe in If Anymore.

Now, his final home, not far from Bordeaux, has gone up for sale - with an asking price of 495,000 Euros. Located in Montaigu de Quercy, the property is billed as offering a "unique blend of luxury and character, with a rich history as the former residence of a renowned British musician".

Sign up to our How To Survive the Cost of Living Crisis newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The late Roger Whittaker's southern France home has gone up for sale following his death | Leggett Immobilier

"With five bedrooms in total, it offers versatile living accommodation that caters to various lifestyle needs," the listing, on international estate agency in France, Leggett Immobilier’s website, said. "It provides the ideal balance of village lifestyle and serene privacy and presents an opportunity to live in a sizeable, characterful property filled with history and local flair.

“Whether basking in the calm of the private terrace or stepping out to immerse in village life, this house is a true jewel in the region." As well as five bedrooms, the property - which was renovated in 2011 - includes a lower level, complete with wine cellar, library, storage and of course, a music studio.

"The library adds a touch of sophistication, creating a cosy sanctuary for quiet evenings and gatherings," the description added. "It was one of Mr W’s favourite rooms, with direct access to his private music studio. "The music studio also has an exterior door. Walking down the little alley, you would never have guessed the music treasures and gold and platinum records that were hidden behind that solid but simple wooden door."