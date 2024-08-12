The charming property near Broadmore Green has all the appeal of a country cottageThe charming property near Broadmore Green has all the appeal of a country cottage
The charming property near Broadmore Green has all the appeal of a country cottage | Purpolebricks

A picturesque cottage in the heart of Worcestershire offers countryside chic interiors and generous gardens

Jamie Jones
By Jamie Jones

Editor

12th Aug 2024, 9:37pm

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Enjoy country life in this picturesque cottage not far from the city centre.

Sitting on a private road in a sought-after semi-rural area - this picturesque cottage is the definition of country chic. The detached property sits on an impressive, sizeable plot in the Worcestershire countryside, in the Broadmore Green area.

Inside, the property has recently undergone a complete layout reconfiguration, benefiting from an updated, fitted kitchen, new combination boiler, and full double glazing. Decorated in a country cottage style, the interiors feel homely and welcoming.

The agent promises flexible modern living options, all presented in a style that preserves the detached dwelling's original charm and character, with an abundance of original features.

The lush green garden includes a green lawn and shrubs along with patio and decking areas. Buyers can expect to enjoy tranquil times, relaxing, listening to the calming sounds of the babbling brook from your very own pavilion.

The property is available through Purple Bricks, with offers in excess of £575,000 being considered.

The dining area of this picturesque property is the epitome of country life

1. Broadmore Green property - dining room

The dining area of this picturesque property is the epitome of country life | Purplebricks Photo: Purplebricks

The kitchen is modern and spacious with traditional elements such as the tiled floor and exposed bricks

2. Broadmore Green - kitchen

The kitchen is modern and spacious with traditional elements such as the tiled floor and exposed bricks | Purplebricks Photo: Purplebricks

The colourful lounge has an open fireplace and exposed beams

3. Broadmore Green - lounge

The colourful lounge has an open fireplace and exposed beams | Purplebricks Photo: Purplebricks

The beautiful gardens come with many surprises including this raised pavilion overlooking lush green fields

4. Broadmore Green - raised pavilion

The beautiful gardens come with many surprises including this raised pavilion overlooking lush green fields | Purplebricks Photo: Purplebricks

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Worcestershire
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice