Sitting on a private road in a sought-after semi-rural area - this picturesque cottage is the definition of country chic. The detached property sits on an impressive, sizeable plot in the Worcestershire countryside, in the Broadmore Green area.

Inside, the property has recently undergone a complete layout reconfiguration, benefiting from an updated, fitted kitchen, new combination boiler, and full double glazing. Decorated in a country cottage style, the interiors feel homely and welcoming.

The agent promises flexible modern living options, all presented in a style that preserves the detached dwelling's original charm and character, with an abundance of original features.

The lush green garden includes a green lawn and shrubs along with patio and decking areas. Buyers can expect to enjoy tranquil times, relaxing, listening to the calming sounds of the babbling brook from your very own pavilion.

The property is available through Purple Bricks, with offers in excess of £575,000 being considered.

1 . Broadmore Green property - dining room The dining area of this picturesque property is the epitome of country life | Purplebricks Photo: Purplebricks Share

2 . Broadmore Green - kitchen The kitchen is modern and spacious with traditional elements such as the tiled floor and exposed bricks | Purplebricks Photo: Purplebricks Share

3 . Broadmore Green - lounge The colourful lounge has an open fireplace and exposed beams | Purplebricks Photo: Purplebricks Share

4 . Broadmore Green - raised pavilion The beautiful gardens come with many surprises including this raised pavilion overlooking lush green fields | Purplebricks Photo: Purplebricks Share