Sitting on a private road in a sought-after semi-rural area - this picturesque cottage is the definition of country chic. The detached property sits on an impressive, sizeable plot in the Worcestershire countryside, in the Broadmore Green area.
Inside, the property has recently undergone a complete layout reconfiguration, benefiting from an updated, fitted kitchen, new combination boiler, and full double glazing. Decorated in a country cottage style, the interiors feel homely and welcoming.
The agent promises flexible modern living options, all presented in a style that preserves the detached dwelling's original charm and character, with an abundance of original features.
The lush green garden includes a green lawn and shrubs along with patio and decking areas. Buyers can expect to enjoy tranquil times, relaxing, listening to the calming sounds of the babbling brook from your very own pavilion.
The property is available through Purple Bricks, with offers in excess of £575,000 being considered.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.