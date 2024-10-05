Cold War bunker in the middle of the Devon countryside has gone up for sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you fancy going underground - and you are interested in owning a piece of British history - this Cold War bunker which has just gone up for sale could be right up your street.

A piece of Cold War history is up for sale - and you could live there. However, despite being well protected, your new home might be a touch on the cold side itself.

The rare, hidden, underground Cold War bunker went on sale this week (October 2) but the 1950s accommodation - built into the Devon countryside - is expected to set the new owner back somewhere around £20,000. And it won’t give you a lot of space.

Despite a scenic location on the outskirts of Ugborough, in South Hams, Devon, boasting panoramic countryside views, the Royal Observer Corps (ROC) nuclear bunker measures around just 11.4 square metres, internally. However, the hilltop home features a closet for a chemical toilet, as well as cupboards, a shelf, a bunkbed and various other facilities - but anyone entering must do so using a ladder which leads underground.

Bidding is already underway on the unique piece of post-war British history, being sold via online auction by Luscombe Maye estate agents, with a guide price of £20,000.

As well as the accommodation, the property includes a rectangular area of land measuring around 0.12 acres (440 square metres) - part of which is the roof of the bunker itself. The site has been fenced in the past - to stop any invading armies getting inside - but only one section remains standing. And there is no driveway - access is by foot, over a right of way along the field hedge line.

The listing said: “On last inspection, the bunker itself has some water ingress and damage to the lid. The bunker contains cupboards, shelf, bunk-bed and various other items. The site is located on top of the hill overlooking Ugborough village. The site is in a field and has panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.”

Should you be lucky enough to land the bunker, the village of Ugborough is described as “a charming old South Hams village set in beautiful countryside, mentioned in the Domesday Book, with a long history dating back to Saxon times”.

Today, it boasts a primary school, two pub restaurants and a 12th century church, flanking a large village square which still hosts an annual fair. Nearby is Ivybridge to the west, Modbury to the south, and Plymouth within easy commuting distance via the A379 or A38.

For more details, and to decide if you fancy life underground, visit the Bamboo Auctions website.