BBC Radio 2 presenters Vernon Kay and Jeremy Vine had an awkward moment on air this week during a conversation about company credit cards.

The exchange began when Vernon checked in with Jeremy ahead of his show on Tuesday, asking what topics he had planned for discussion. Jeremy revealed that part of the conversation would focus on the "scandal" surrounding civil service credit cards, prompting Vernon to ask, “Do you know someone in your workplace who just puts everything on the work credit card? We haven’t got those here (at the BBC), have we?”

Vernon’s question was met with a blunt reply from the 50-year-old host: “No.” However, Jeremy wasn’t finished and continued with a joke, saying, “Or, you haven’t got yours through yet?”

Vernon quickly shut down the remark, responding: “There isn’t one Jeremy, don’t you go stirring the pot, behave yourself.” Jeremy accepted defeat, replying, “Ok, no there isn’t,” as the awkward exchange came to an end.

This wasn’t the first time the duo had an awkward moment live on air. Back in December, Vernon playfully told Jeremy to “wind his neck in” after a controversial opinion on croissants. The disagreement started when Jeremy claimed that croissants were "bad" and "unhealthy," leading Vernon to challenge his views with, “Behave yourself! Wind your neck in, Vine! A croissant? Poison?”

The back-and-forth continued with Jeremy comparing croissants to poison and even petrol, which Vernon humorously responded to by saying, “That's because it's non-edible, Jeremy, that's why. Don’t ever… If I ever catch you stood outside a BP with a petrol pump in your mouth I will give you a thrashing.”