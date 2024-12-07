With this year’s I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here set to draw to a close this weekend, fans are waiting patiently for one of the most highly-anticipated moments of the series.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrity Cyclone has been a mainstay on the show since the sixth series and each year the anticipation grows higher to see campmates take on the challenge. This year is not different, with the remaining campmates set to come up against the windy and slippy challenge before the new Queen or King of the Jungle is crowned.

There have been moments from across the series that has kept Celebrity Cyclone as a fan favourite. Here are some memorable moments from previous challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Hancock tries to keep his cool

Former Tory Health Secretary Matt Hancock caused controversy after he joined the jungle’s 2022 cohort, losing the party whip in the process of joining the show. However, Matt seemingly impressed viewers after to third place in the series.

Celebrity Cyclone is one of the most highly-anticipated challenges on I'm A Celebrity. | ITV/YouTube

His celebrity cyclone attempt was one of his most memorable moments, when the then-MP appearing to take the challenge in his stride. Backed by an AC/DC soundtrack, he dived into the slimy pool before doing his best attempt at Daniel Craig in the jungle, striding towards the eventual Queen of the Jungle Jill Scott to collect the stars and carry to the next checkpoint.

However, after being pelted with slime, inflatable balls and the strong winds machine, he eventually lost his cool and was forced to backtrack and fell on his face after dropping the stars at the final hurdle. He eventually made it to the checkpoint, while Ant shouted: “Too cocky, Hancock-y!”

Joel Dommett takes a tumble

Comedian Joel Dommett took part in the Celebrity Cyclone in 2016, and worried viewers after he appeared to suffer a major injury during the challenge. Joel followed Scarlett Moffatt, Sam Quek and Adam Thomas after they had reached their checkpoint, with the Masked Singer presenter the only campmate left to finish the challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joel started off confidently, punching away obstacles thrown his way, but an unfortunate slip saw the comedian and presenter take a tumbler, landing on his head. He continued on however, taking another few tumbles on his way to the final star before the celebrities were wiped out by the final wave and they rushed to get back to their checkpoints.

Vernon Kay bosses the Celebrity Cyclone

If this years celebrities need to learn from any previous campmates on how to handle to Celebrity Cyclone, they need only look to TV presenter Vernon Kay. The Radio 2 DJ appeared on the series in 2020, when celebrities camped at Gwrych Castle in Wales due to the Covid pandemic.

However, the Covid lockdown couldn’t stop Celebrity Cyclone, with Vernon taking part alongside Giovanna Fletcher, Jordan North and Shane Richie. While Giovanna, Shane and Jordan all appeared to struggle with the challenge, Vernon seemingly strolled through it, even impressing hosts Ant & Dec.

Power-walking up the slippering slope, the winds and obstacles appeared not to phase the broadcaster, with one huge wave washing out everyone but himself. However, another wave appeared to be too much, as it swept Vernon and his campmates away. He left no time in striding to the top again and winning the full amount of stars for camp.