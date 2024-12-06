The I’m a Celebrity final is fast approaching and fans are eager to watch the final trial - Celebrity Cyclone.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Celebrity Cyclone is set to take place on Saturday night’s episode of the popular ITV reality TV series. The Celebrity Cyclone sees the contestants dress up as superheroes as they try to walk up a huge water slide whilst being pelted with obstacles.

These usually include a rotating platform, a wind machine, and torrents of water. They are given 10 minutes to complete the trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year’s Cyclone challenge featured TV personality Josie Gibson, boxer Tony Bellew, radio presenter Sam Thompson and Nigel Farage who battled it out on the Saturday night before the finale on Sunday. Many expect the 2024 instalment to follow the same pattern.

The I’m a Celebrity final is fast approaching and fans are eager to watch the final trial - Celebrity Cyclone. (Photo: imacelebrity on Instagram/@imacelebrity) | imacelebrity on Instagram/@imacelebrity

Over the last two days, the remaining eight campmates battled it out in a series of Arcade of Agony trials to win a golden ticket to get immunity from the Cyclone trial. Former Dancing on Ice judge Oti Mabuse conquered the rest of the group in the shortest amount of time meaning she is now exempt from the Cyclone trial due to take place on Saturday night (7 December).

I'm A Celeb viewers have not welcomed the fact that one star is exempt from the trial. One said on X, formerly Twitter: "No, no, no! Cyclone should always be the final 4 as voted by us viewers. What's the point of us voting if you're gonna fast-track someone to the final."

The very first Celebrity Cyclone trial took place in 2006 with Matt Willis, Myleene Klass and Jason Donovan. Approximately 500 litres of slime are used per run and an abundance of gym balls are hurled at the celebs.

The trial usually happens two days before the final and features the final three, four or five celebrities. There has been a very high success rate of collecting all the stars.