I’m A Celebrity viewers have been left in shock after two fan favourites were evicted from the show.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barry McGuigan and Maura Higgins are the latest stars to be kicked out of the jungle. The double eviction twist occurred last night (Thursday 5 December) which sent shock waves throughout the camp.

Fans were not happy with one person commenting: “Am gutted Maura and Barry gone. Didn't want anyone to leave TBH.” Another wrote: “Noooo I'm gutted to see Barry and Maura go!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Love Island star Maura, 34, was a late arrival to the jungle alongside the Reverend Richard Coles. She instantly became a huge part of the camp and delighted viewers with her funny stories and extreme reaction to the trials.

I’m A Celebrity viewers have been left in shock after two fan favourites were evicted from the show. (Photo: ITV) | ITV

Speaking after she got the boot, Maura said: "I'm really happy! I said it last night, I said it this morning, I was like 'It's my time,' I had a gut feeling and my gut feeling is never wrong!.” Barry said: "As I'm the original cyclone, I am kinda disappointed with that slipping and looking like a clown, it would've been great."

It came after Oti discovered she would be heading straight to Celebrity Cyclone after winning immunity. The two evicted celebs follow axed Jane Moore, Dean McCullough, Tulisa Contostavlos, and Melvin Odoom out of camp. Just six stars remain and will battle it out to be crown Jungle King or Queen over the weekend.