Who left I'm A Celebrity 2024? Latest evictions as two fan favourites get the boot after Ant and Dec reveal Cyclone ticket winner
Barry McGuigan and Maura Higgins are the latest stars to be kicked out of the jungle. The double eviction twist occurred last night (Thursday 5 December) which sent shock waves throughout the camp.
Fans were not happy with one person commenting: “Am gutted Maura and Barry gone. Didn't want anyone to leave TBH.” Another wrote: “Noooo I'm gutted to see Barry and Maura go!”
Love Island star Maura, 34, was a late arrival to the jungle alongside the Reverend Richard Coles. She instantly became a huge part of the camp and delighted viewers with her funny stories and extreme reaction to the trials.
Speaking after she got the boot, Maura said: "I'm really happy! I said it last night, I said it this morning, I was like 'It's my time,' I had a gut feeling and my gut feeling is never wrong!.” Barry said: "As I'm the original cyclone, I am kinda disappointed with that slipping and looking like a clown, it would've been great."
It came after Oti discovered she would be heading straight to Celebrity Cyclone after winning immunity. The two evicted celebs follow axed Jane Moore, Dean McCullough, Tulisa Contostavlos, and Melvin Odoom out of camp. Just six stars remain and will battle it out to be crown Jungle King or Queen over the weekend.