When is the I'm A Celebrity 2024 final? How many episodes are left - and who is the favourite contestant to win
I'm A Celebrity 2024 is set to end very soon after almost three weeks of entertainment. The show has starred the likes of Danny Jones, Coleen Rooney, GK Barry, Reverend Richard Coles, Maura Higgins, Oti Mabuse and more.
This series has been branded one of the best of all time. Sadly though, the show has to come to an end, and the final is just around the corner.
During the final, we'll see one of the campmates crowned either the King or Queen of the Jungle, and the cast of the series reunite for the ceremony. I'm A Celebrity 2024 will end on Sunday, December 8, with the final episode airing on ITV at 9pm.
This mean as of today (Thursday 6 December) there are four episodes left of the show. During the final episode, one of the remaining campmates will be crown either King or Queen of the Jungle, and will be reunited with their fellow-celebrities.
The latest elimination was last night (Wednesday 5 December) and it was a double eviction which saw former boxer Barry McGuigan and reality star Maura Higgins exiting the show. Six celebrities remain in the camp ahead of Sunday's final. GK Barry, Coleen Rooney, Richard Coles, Alan Halsall and Danny Jones were saved in the public vote.
Oti Mabuse was spared the threat of elimination after winning immunity when she claimed the coveted 'Ticket to Cyclone' challenge. Gambling.com's TV Expert, James Leyfield, has been monitoring the hit ITV show and has created markets on who will be the winner.
TV personality Coleen Rooney is just 4/6 to be crowned Queen of the Jungle after knocking McFly’s Danny Jones off the top spot. Danny had been odds-on favourite for days but he is now 2/1 from 6/4 at the beginning of the week.