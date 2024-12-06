The I'm A Celebrity final is just around the corner, where one of the celebrity campmates will be named King or Queen of the Jungle.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I'm A Celebrity 2024 is set to end very soon after almost three weeks of entertainment. The show has starred the likes of Danny Jones, Coleen Rooney, GK Barry, Reverend Richard Coles, Maura Higgins, Oti Mabuse and more.

This series has been branded one of the best of all time. Sadly though, the show has to come to an end, and the final is just around the corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the final, we'll see one of the campmates crowned either the King or Queen of the Jungle, and the cast of the series reunite for the ceremony. I'm A Celebrity 2024 will end on Sunday, December 8, with the final episode airing on ITV at 9pm.

The I'm A Celebrity final is just around the corner, where one of the celebrity campmates will be named King or Queen of the Jungle. (Photo: ITV/Yoshitaka Kono/PA Wire ) | ITV/Yoshitaka Kono/PA Wire This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: [email protected]

This mean as of today (Thursday 6 December) there are four episodes left of the show. During the final episode, one of the remaining campmates will be crown either King or Queen of the Jungle, and will be reunited with their fellow-celebrities.

The latest elimination was last night (Wednesday 5 December) and it was a double eviction which saw former boxer Barry McGuigan and reality star Maura Higgins exiting the show. Six celebrities remain in the camp ahead of Sunday's final. GK Barry, Coleen Rooney, Richard Coles, Alan Halsall and Danny Jones were saved in the public vote.

Oti Mabuse was spared the threat of elimination after winning immunity when she claimed the coveted 'Ticket to Cyclone' challenge. Gambling.com's TV Expert, James Leyfield, has been monitoring the hit ITV show and has created markets on who will be the winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TV personality Coleen Rooney is just 4/6 to be crowned Queen of the Jungle after knocking McFly’s Danny Jones off the top spot. Danny had been odds-on favourite for days but he is now 2/1 from 6/4 at the beginning of the week.