GB News host Eamonn Holmes asks fans 'pray for me' amid ongoing health battle

GB News host Eamonn Holmes has asked fans to 'pray for him' as he continues to battle health issues.

Former This Morning favourite Eamonn Holmes has asked for fans to 'pray for him' as he continues to battle a severe back issue which sees him rely on wheelchairs and walking aids. On Friday (March 14), the star posted on social media site Instagram about his health battle following back surgery in 2022 after suffering a slipped disc.

Since the surgery, the 65-year-old has not been able to walk unaided and often relies on a walking frame or wheelchair, admitting the 'harsh reality' that he may never be able to walk unaided again.

He told followers he continues to suffer a great deal of pain and that it may always be the case, writing: "Even when the sun shines there's pain. Sometimes I feel I'll never beat this disc immobility but I'm determined to have a life. So pray for me, help me or get out of the way social media haters."

Holmes was recently seen using a walking frame while attending the funeral of Manchester United football legend, Denis Law. It was in 2021 Holmes began suffering chronic back pain which became so severe it left the GB News host relying on a walking stick.

After discovering it was three slipped discs that affected the movement of his right leg, Holmes told The Sun how his struggles with his 'trapped sciatic nerve' had an impact on his family who had to help him with everyday tasks.

"It's been a difficult year. For months now I haven’t been able to walk, sometimes at all, and it has really taken its toll on everyone around me too," he said in December 2021. I can’t bend down to pick things up so (ex-wife) Ruth (Langsford) ends up having to wait on me, and I know my sons particularly are a bit embarrassed by the way I move around."

In September the following year, the former Sky News anchor was forced to step away from his GB news show as he underwent surgery to aid his chronic back pain.

Holmes presented ITV daytime programme This Morning on Friday mornings until 2021. In December the same year, it was announced he was joining GB News to present its breakfast show which he continues to host alongside Isabel Webster.