Ruth Langsford has "changed her mind" about dating amid divorce from Eamonn Holmes

Ruth Langsford could be getting back into the murky world of dating in the aftermath of her separation from Eamonn Holmes.

The couple announced their split in a joint statement in May. Since then, 64-year-old Holmes has reportedly been growing close to a female friend, counselor Katie Alexander, 42, while Langsford has maintained a low profile.

Now that their marriage has officially ended, the Loose Women panelist, also 64, might be thinking about dating again. Although the idea of opening her heart to someone other than Holmes might “scare” her, sources suggest the TV star is starting to view dating from a new perspective.

“At first, she had no desire to start dating again - but she's beginning to change her mind,” a source told OK! Magazine. “She hasn't dated in so long, so has no idea where to start but lots of her friends are ready to help her. They've suggested dating apps but she's not keen on that and would prefer to be set up on a date. It's very scary for her - but she's allowed to have fun again and live her life.”

It comes after Holmes surrounded himself with female companions in the wake of their divorce. The aforementioned Alexander has reportedly been showered with gifts, while he has also found a “shoulder to cry on” in family friend and facialist Lisa Harris.

As previously reported by NationalWorld, Holmes - who is also suffering from deteriorating health - has moved out of the family home and now lives in his own apartment.

Speaking to the Mirror, relationship expert Tina Wilson said thre is no “perfect time” for Langsford to meet someone new - and that she needs to ensure she is ready.

She said: “Getting through a break-up is emotionally exhausting and doing so in the public eye will make everything harder. But like anything, time is a great healer and as the dust settles and life continues, it's natural that Ruth will consider wanting to meet someone again.

“But stepping back into the dating world will be scary for her, firstly because she's been used to Eamonn for so long, and secondly the dating world, and how people meet has changed dramatically since she was last single. She needs to feel open to the possibility of meeting someone, as if she's completely closed off, it's just not the right time and she may need time to heal.