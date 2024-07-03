Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

GB News star Eamonn Holmes has been photographed in his car with a woman who is apparently “madly in love” with him.

An exclusive report by the Sun reveals that Holmes recently spent a day with close friend Katie Alexander - a relationship counsellor more than 20 years younger than him. Photos show the pair inside the presenter’s Range Rover, with Alexander driving and Holmes riding shotgun.

It comes as Holmes moved into his own flat while he and Ruth Langsford go through a divorce, after 14 years of marriage. As previously reported by NationalWorld, Langsford found messages between Holmes and another woman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is unknown if Alexander is the same relationship counsellor as the unnamed one who has been seeing Holmes, but she can add herself to a fairly long list of women who are consoling and/or caring for him. Assuming she is the same woman, that list still includes family friend and facialist Lisa Harris and GB News co-presenter Isabel Webster. At the TRIC Awards in London last month he was also spotted chatting to the likes of Angellica Bell and Christine McGuinness.

My point is this - at no point have we seen or heard of Holmes spending any time with blokes since his divorce.

It begs the question, where are his male friends? We’re in the middle of the Euros, every guy is with his mates down at the pub. Blokes are always there to pick each other up when relationships fall apart - it’s just in our nature. But despite this, all of the shoulders Holmes is crying on are female.

Every man needs an outlet, and it’s refreshing to hear someone publicly say that they’re “not okay” as he did at the TRIC Awards. But after his ex-wife found him messaging another woman - and we don’t know who that was - it does seem rather disconcerting that he is seemingly surrounding himself with women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Far be it for us to speculate about whether he is a womaniser or not, but it does seem a bit strange in the immediate aftermath of his divorce announcement. When my past relationships fell apart it was the boys who were there to get me back on my feet - not relationship counsellors and therapists. I would take my mind off things with work, beer and FIFA, not showering new women with gifts.

An insider told the Sun “He [Holmes] would still be in the marital home, being cared for by Ruth, if she didn't find out what had gone on behind her back. There is a lot still to spill out on what has really gone on during Eamonn's marriage. It will all come out in the wash.