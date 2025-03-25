A hammer-wielding burglar who targeted the auction room of Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson has been jailed but the TV star has called for “harsher” sentences following he raid.

Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson has called for “harsher” sentences for burglars following a raid at one of his auction houses. The TV auctioneer added "justice has been done" following the sentencing of one of the offenders who targeted his business.

Shane O’Malley, 47, ram-raided the Hansons Auctioneers building in Etwall, Derbyshire, at 2.10am on April 18 last year. The hammer-wielding criminal made off more than £21,000 of valuables.

He and an accomplice broke into the building hours before a four-day auction of silver, jewellery and watches had been due to start. CCTV captured the crooks using hammers to smash glass display cases and cabinets as they hunted for treasures.

Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson calls for “harsher” sentences for burglars after auction room raided | Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Police were alerted by the firm’s alarm and officers found tyre tracks on the grass leading to the building with damage caused to a large window and shutter. A hammer and two blood spatters were found at the scene with the blood sample being forensically checked and found to match O’Malley.

O’Malley, of Rotherham, South Yorkshire, admitted burglary and was jailed for two-and-a-half years at Derby Crown Court on March 3. His accomplice has not been identified.

PC Benjamin Harvey, of Derbyshire Police, said: “This was clearly a targeted and pre-planned attack which led to over £21,000 worth of items being stolen. In addition to this, damage was caused to the premises and the cabinets inside – leaving the business even more out of pocket.

“O’Malley was traced after leaving his blood at the scene and has now paid the price for his involvement in this crime with a spell behind bars.”

Speaking after the sentencing, Mr Hanson said: "The emotional and financial impact of burglaries on homes and businesses is significant. I am pleased the police were able to bring this person to justice. I would say that while justice has been done, I would like to see harsher sentences imposed for crimes of this nature."